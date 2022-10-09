Incredible Parvati Valley trek attractions one should not miss

By Sanhita Baruah

It's hard to imagine the air in the Parvati Valley so peaceful and quiet until you actually set foot there. So, if you're looking for the ideal recipe to soothe your troubled spirit, go no farther than the Parvati Valley circuit. The clean, unpolluted air in the mountains combines with the exquisite Israeli cuisine to create the so-called ‘Amsterdam of India.’ After taking it easy in India's most beautiful Himalayan valley, go to the hippy paradise.

Take a trip to Manikaran Sahib

Manikaran is a place to find tranquillity and spiritual renewal and is well-known for the Gurdwara (temple) of Manikaran Sahib and its hot sulphur springs. Locals say the hot springs are effective in treating nasal ailments including rheumatism and bronchitis and are so hot that they can be used to cook rice.

Pay a visit to the stunning Chahal

The Parvati Valley's psychedelic scene revolves around Chalal. It is home to those who want to party without interruption for weeks at a time, and trance music can be heard drifting out from the little settlement. Kasol is the most well-known of the Parvati Valley's villages, yet a trip to the smaller, quieter hamlet of Chalal is all it takes to experience the real charm of Himachal Pradesh. Chalal, a mountain community at an elevation of more than 5,300 feet and a half-hike day from the tourist centre of Kasol, has managed to preserve its old-world rustic appeal.

Get yourself down to Malana!

Malana, a remote and picturesque hamlet on the banks of the Malana River in Himachal Pradesh, was founded by a hermit centuries ago. Located in the remote and picturesque Parvati Valley, where it goes by the name Malana Nala. The residents have very firm views and adhere to their customs and traditions with absolute zeal, which is one of the things that sets this place apart. They consider Malana to be the most democratic nation thanks to its well-established parliamentary system, which they attribute to the divine guidance of their god, Jamlu Rishi. In the pre-Aryan era, Jamlu was probably worshipped as a deity. Given that they see themselves as disciples of Alexander the Great, their judicial system takes many cues from the Ancient Greek one. Don't sit on the sidelines any longer; unleash your inner explorer. Rumour has it that Malana Cream is what draws most hippies to Parvati Valley.

Take part in a Music Festival

Considering the prevalence of tranquillity and cannabis in the region, it's no surprise that music plays a significant role in the local way of life. Even though they are little publicised, locals and tourists alike go to Kasol every so often for the city's music festivals. If you're in the area between May and June, keep your eyes and ears peeled, because you could just catch sight of some very hip music events, complete with top-notch DJs spinning some seriously sick tunes.