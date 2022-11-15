In Singapore? Check out these top 3 activities to do

Among the safest destinations when travelling independently or as a woman, Singapore has a great deal to offer visitors from all walks of life. Listed here are some of the top activities to do and items to bring with you on a trip to Singapore.

Despite its relatively modest size in comparison to other Asian nations, Singapore has a great deal to offer visitors from all walks of life, whether they're looking to save money or splurge. Because of its compact size, the city-state may be explored thoroughly in a few days by visitors of any and all interests.

When travelling independently or as a woman, Singapore is among the safest destinations. Listed here are some of the top activities to do and items to bring with you on a trip to Singapore. You hate packing, right? Using a tech survival kit and other checklists might help you remember all that has to be done.

The Top 3 Activities in Singapore

1. View the waterfront at Marina Bay Sands

The Marina Bay Sands is a world-famous hotel that you've definitely heard of or seen. Anyone visiting Singapore for the sights, shops, or food must stop by this edifice. The infamous infinity rooftop pool is open to hotel guests alone. SkyPark Observation Deck is located immediately next to the pool, and it may be accessed for a modest price.

The scenery is breathtaking at any time of day, but on cool evenings everything really comes alive. Locals typically recommend taking a walk along the Marina Bay promenade after dark since the view is more picturesque and there are light displays.

The nicest aspect of staying in Marina Bay is its proximity to other popular tourist destinations including The Fullerton Hotel, Gardens by the Bay, and the Esplanade. You should put on sunscreen if you intend to do a lot of walking about throughout the day.

If you're planning a trip to Singapore, keep in mind that the temperature may get to a scorching 34 degrees celsius, so pack light, loose-fitting clothing.

2. Try the local cuisine

The fact that four big races are held in Singapore is quite remarkable. That's why it's great that there are so many cuisines to choose from. Little India, Chinatown, and Kampong Glam are the three districts to see in Singapore if you're pressed for time. In these districts, you may sample dishes and pick up mementoes that are exclusive to Singapore's many different ethnic groups.

In case any of the food outlets or smaller stores you want to visit don't take credit cards or other forms of contactless payment, it's a good idea to be prepared with cash. When packing for Singapore, don't forget to bring along any necessary electronic accessories, such as a portable charger.

3. Go shopping for unique items

As was previously noted, shopping in Singapore is diverse and accessible to a wide range of visitors' wallets. Orchard Road is famous for its abundance of malls selling high-end goods from well-known companies, as well as its abundance of smaller, locally-owned businesses selling unique, handmade goods. Design Orchard is another option if you're interested in purchasing locally-made goods.