How to make your trip to Matterhorn a memorable one: A travel guide

By Sanhita Baruah

Adventure travellers would love this. Matterhorn is one spot for all those seeking a thrilling destination to enjoy a soul refreshing destination. It is a massive, mountain that stands at an impressive 4,478 meters in the Pennine Alps. In both the Alps and all of Europe, it ranks as the sixth tallest peak. All four cardinal directions — north, south, east and west — are represented by the mountain's precipitous sides