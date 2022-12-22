Hometravel newsdestinations news

How to make your trip to Matterhorn a memorable one: A travel guide

How to make your trip to Matterhorn a memorable one: A travel guide

4 Min(s) Read

By Sanhita Baruah  Dec 22, 2022 11:47:42 AM IST (Published)

Adventure travellers would love this. Matterhorn is one spot for all those seeking a thrilling destination to enjoy a soul refreshing destination. It is a massive, mountain that stands at an impressive 4,478 meters in the Pennine Alps. In both the Alps and all of Europe, it ranks as the sixth tallest peak. All four cardinal directions — north, south, east and west — are represented by the mountain's precipitous sides

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

IST2 Min(s) Read

Heavy home-rent inflation may push tenants to buy homes in 2023, says study

IST4 Min(s) Read

Phase 2 of wedding season likely to be very strong, says CAIT

IST2 Min(s) Read

25 car launches in 2023 from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and other carmakers

IST4 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

mountain climbingTourism