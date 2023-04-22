How to explore India’s rich cultural heritage through its best sites The Taj Mahal and Khajuraho

. Visiting some of the best cultural sites in India is a great way to experience and appreciate its culture, as they showcase its architectural brilliance, artistic expressions, religious diversity, and historical glory.

India is a country of diversity and ancientness, with a rich cultural heritage that reflects its history, geography, religion, and art. Visiting some of the best cultural sites in India is a great way to experience and appreciate its culture, as they showcase its architectural brilliance, artistic expressions, religious diversity, and historical glory. In this post, we will explore four of these sites: the Taj Mahal and Khajuraho.

Taj Mahal

What is it?

The Taj Mahal is a magnificent white marble mausoleum built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan for his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal in Agra. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the Seven Wonders of the World. It is a symbol of love, beauty, and architectural excellence.

Why visit it?

You should visit the Taj Mahal to admire its stunning design, craftsmanship, and symmetry. The mausoleum is surrounded by four minarets, a mosque, a guest house, and a garden with fountains and pools. The interior is decorated with calligraphy, inlay work, and precious stones. The dome is 35 meters high and has a lotus motif on top. The tomb chamber contains the cenotaphs of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal, while their actual graves are in a lower level.

You should also visit the Taj Mahal to learn about its history, significance, and legends. The construction started in 1632 and took 22 years to complete with over 20, 000 workers and artisans involved. The mausoleum was built as an expression of Shah Jahan’s grief and devotion for his wife who died giving birth to their 14th child. It also represents his vision of paradise and his power as an emperor. There are many myths and stories associated with the Taj Mahal, such as how Shah Jahan planned to build another black marble mausoleum across the river for himself; how he cut off the hands of the workers so they could not replicate his masterpiece; or how he was imprisoned by his son Aurangzeb in Agra Fort from where he could only see his beloved monument.

You should also visit the Taj Mahal to witness its changing colours at different times of the day. The marble reflects the light of the sun and the moon in various shades of white, pink, orange, yellow, blue, and purple. The best time to see this phenomenon is at dawn or dusk when the sky is clear.

How to visit it?

The best time to visit the Taj Mahal is from October to March when the weather is pleasant. The entry fee is Rs. 50 for Indians and Rs. 1,100 for foreigners (as of 2022).

The opening hours are from sunrise to sunset (except on Fridays).

The nearest airport is Delhi (220 km away) and the nearest railway station is Agra Cantt (6 km away).

Khajuraho

What is it?

Khajuraho is a group of Hindu and Jain temples built by the Chandela dynasty between 950 and 1050 CE in Madhya Pradesh. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its erotic sculptures depicting various aspects of human life. It showcases Indian art, culture, religion, and philosophy.

Why visit it?

You should visit Khajuraho to marvel at its intricate carvings, exquisite details, and artistic expressions.

The temples are divided into three groups: western, eastern, and southern. Each temple has a platform, an entrance hall, a main hall, a sanctum, and a tower.

The walls are covered with sculptures of gods, goddesses, animals, musicians, dancers, warriors, royals, couples, yogis, etc.

Some sculptures are erotic in nature showing sexual acts between humans or humans with animals. These sculptures represent the celebration of life, love, fertility, joy, and diversity.

How to Visit it

By a plane

Five kilometres from the city is Khajuraho Airport, which is provided by Air India (formerly Indian Airlines), which operates flights from Delhi, Agra, Varanasi, and Mumbai. Getting from Jhansi to Khajuraho by plane is the most comfortable option if you're not up for a 5-6 hours ride over rough terrain. If there is no time limit, it can also be preferred to have road connectivity.

By a train

In 2008, a train station connecting Khajuraho to Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) (175 km) on the Delhi-Chennai-Bangalore-Thiruvananthapuram main line finally opened. NOTE: The Khajuraho train station does not sell train tickets.

There are direct trains to Agra, Varanasi, and New Delhi Station (Hazarat Nizamuddin Railway Station).

From Delhi Hazrat Nizamuddin to Khajuraho, the UP Sampark Kranti Express (Train number 12448) departs every day. Departure time is 20.10 from Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi, and arrival time in Khajuraho is 06.35 am. If you need to return from Khajuraho to New Delhi, try to purchase tickets for this train because it is much more convenient to travel by train rather than bus. It leaves Khajuraho at 18.20 and arrives in Delhi at 05.25 in the morning (train number 22447).

Now that the Udaipur-Gwalior Express has been extended all the way to Khajuraho (Train No. 19665-1966), travellers can easily reach Khajuraho from all over Rajasthan without having to go through any of the state's more remote locations. Every day, this train runs.

Jhansi is one of the alternate routes to Khajuraho. Train travel from Delhi to Jhansi takes about 6 hours, and it takes another 3 to 4 hours (plus connecting time) to travel to Khajuraho. The Jhansi-Khajuraho Link Passenger (Train No. 51821) now runs alongside the Jhansi-Prayagraj Passenger (Train No. 51821) and departs from Jhansi at 7:10 am and reaches Khajuraho at 12:05 pm.

Take the Dakshin Express from Delhi (23:00 hrs) and arrive in Jhansi by 05:00 hrs. The Bhopal Shatabdi train departs Delhi for Jhansi at 6:00 am as an alternative. The train from Khajuraho to Jhansi departs at 12:25 and arrives in Jhansi at 5:30. At Orchha, both trains are stopped. The Udz Kurj Express (19666), which leaves Jhansi at 15:30 and arrives in Khajuraho at 19:50, is the second train from Orchha.

On the Prayagraj-Mumbai main line, Satna (Madhya Pradesh), at 117 km, serves as a substitute station. Mahoba Station on the Varanasi-Jhansi Route is an additional choice. Take the 11:00 am Passenger (Train No. 229A) to Khajuraho after exiting at Mahoba.