How familiar are you with India's historic villages that spell out the country's rich heritage

If one takes legacy into consideration, each village is critical and expected towards maintaining a certain way of life. One can assume that these communities will not undergo the kinds of changes that would be expected in a typical town. And the primary goal of developing these communities is to attract tourists.

Travelers are urged to stop by these outlying communities and learn about the rich history and customs of the people who live there. Hence, heritage villages safeguard both material and immaterial artifacts of the past. Take these villages for example, where every traveller would be transported to a particular time period.

Pragpur, Himachal Pradesh

Pragpur is the first historic village in India; did you know that? OK, then. The historical community was established in the 1600s as a tribute to the Jaswan royal family's Princess Prag Dei of Kangra District. Check out the local stores, stroll along the picturesque streets, and gaze in awe at the village's slate-roofed homes, fortified mansions, and stately villas. The historic, distinctive buildings in the hamlet have been preserved, making Pragpur stand out.

Himachal Pradesh's Garli

Garli, not far from Pragpur, is a cute tiny historic hamlet notable for its fusion architecture. Formerly the mansions of prosperous merchants, these Garli fusion havelis are now museums. The architecture has a strong European flavor. One of the most well-known hotels in Garli, and a historical landmark, is the Chateau Garli. The hotel is the finest example of this kind of fusion design.

City of Kisama, Nagaland

The world-famous Hornbill Festival is held annually in Kisama Heritage Village. The distance to Kohima, the nation's capital, is just 12. Discover the architecture and lifestyle of a typical Naga village right here. You may find anything from totem poles to beautiful morungs (traditional naga dorms for bachelors) here.

City of Reiek in Mizoram

Mamit district, Mizoram is home to Reiek Tlang, also known as Reiek Heritage Village. Reiek Tlang is the finest spot to see traditional Mizo cottages and learn about the native way of life since it is surrounded by natural beauty. There are various hiking trails in addition to conventional features. Use one of them to go across Mizoram's unspoiled natural areas.

Meghalaya's Khasi Heritage Village