By Upasana Kochhar

Mini There are hidden gems in Southeast Asian that can be your next best bet to the Maldives. Read on to find out some stunning non-Touristy destinations to satiate you with their ultra-luxe exclusive beach vibes, without really burning a hole in your pocket.

In the Indian Ocean, south of India and Sri Lanka is the gorgeous archipelago of Maldives. It’s fair to feel a little envious of those who get there with so many of us left virtually discussing travel experiences of Maldives online. Want to stay in those charming overwater villas, swim in those clear emerald waters and soak in those stunning beachside romantic sunsets? With its unmatched elegance, opulent 5-star resorts, pristine white sand beaches and azure lagoons, Maldives is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and is possibly everything you could desire for your exotic honeymoon getaway.

Maldives (Image: Shutterstock)

However, this romantic paradise comes with an exorbitant cost that is sure to wane off the holiday enthusiasm for most of us. But don't let this dishearten you. There are some unexplored Southeast Asian gems that could be your next best bet to the Maldives.

Check out these non-touristy alternatives to Maldives that are sure to satiate you with their ultra-luxe exclusive beach vibes, without really burning a hole in your pocket.

Mabul Island Malaysia

Mabul Island (Image: Shutterstock)

Whenever the name Mabul Island is brought up, mental images of crystal-clear waters, swaying coconut palms and relaxing water bungalows immediately spring to mind. Mabul Island, which lies off the coast of southern Borneo, can be the perfect beach getaway for you. This tiny oval shapes island has plenty to offer. You may relax on the white sand beaches soaking in the mesmerizing views or visit the local fisherman's communities. It is also the location of the world's only one-of-a-kind scuba diving rig. Mabul Water Bungalows is a floating resort that offers breathtaking views of neighboring Sipadan Island. Guests of all stripes and purse strings may find suitable digs on the island.

Things To keep in mind:

How to get there:

Kuala Lumpur (3 hours) or Kota Kinabalu (55 min) to Tawau airport. Air Asia and Malaysian Airlines are good options.

Taxi or minivan from Tawau airport to Semporna harbor takes roughly 2 hours. In 45 minutes by swift boat from Semporna harbor, you'll reach Mabul Island.

Flight fares average $178 in late January and $57 in early to mid-October.

Budget:

A solitary vacation to Mabul Island costs $1,022, a couple $1,836, and a family of 4 $3,441. Mabul Island hotels cost $55 to $250 a night, averaging $97, while vacation homes cost $200 to $540 per night. Economy flights to Tawau Airport (TWU) cost between $57 and $178 and first class is $179 to $559. Depending on activities, spend $36 to $85 per day for transportation and food.

When to visit:

Mabul Island in all its glory is cheapest in early to mid-October.

Perhentian Islands - Malaysia

Perhentian Islands - Malaysia (Image: Shutterstock)

This a cluster of stunning coral fringed islands off the northeastern coast of Peninsular Malaysia, that give you a glimpse of Maldives with their white sand beaches and sparkling cyan waters. Their pristine serenity is sure to captivate you. Coral reefs, sharks, turtles, and beautiful fish are just some of the many marine wonders you would spot while you head out for your underwater adventures. Secret paths through the dense woods of this rainforest is sure to enhance the adventure.

This destination has everything you would want, from secluded spots for your special sundowner date with Bae to bustling "party beaches" with plenty of places to eat and drink.

Things To keep in mind:

How to get there:

Take a flight to Kota Bharu, a cab or bus to Kuala Besut, then a boat to Perhentian Islands.

There are daily buses from all throughout Malaysia, some are direct (e.g. from Kuala Lumpur) and some need changes.

Budget:

Perhentian Kecil is popular with backpacking budget travelers owing to the pocket-friendly rates, whereas Perhentian Besar is relatively expensive and promises you an upscale vacation experience.

Budget hotels with Wi-Fi and breakfast cost $80-90. These hotels feature air conditioning, restaurants, and pools.

Perhentian Islands Airbnbs are rainforest bungalows or villas. Two-person bungalows cost $75-85.

When to visit:

These islands are finest between March and November.

Pulau Weh - Indonesia

Pulau Weh, Indonesia (Image: Shutterstock)

This gorgeous volcanic island sits peacefully between India, Malaysia and Indonesia is a snorkeler's and diver's dream. Can you picture yourself in the company of whale sharks, manta rays, dolphins and sea turtles, all while swimming in seas that are so clear that you can see your own reflection

Imagine your beach bungalow on a private beach, a hammock right outside with the view of- swaying palms stretching over the golden sands, cute little wooden boats out for fishing , postcard- like sunrises and the sound of the waves hitting the shore- doesn’t that sound like a dream!

Skip the Maldives and go to an equally spectacular but lesser-known island instead.

How to get there:

Pulau Weh's capital is Sabang. Its airport makes it simple to reach. Medan is served by Garuda Indonesia and Wings Air. Most of Indonesia has flights to Sabang.

Budget:

A comfortable beach home for two costs $20-30. Choose where on the island you wish to stay before going ahead with your booking.

You could stay in Sabang, the island's major town, to be near the airport. If you want to avoid the crowd, remain on Iboih or Gapang.

When to visit:

May to September is a good time with comfortable temperature, cleaner water, lesser rains and better visibility for diving and snorkeling.

Koh Lipe - THAILAND

Koh Lipe, Thailand (Image Shutterstock)

Koh Lipe is still a secret to the tourist swarms. This little unspoiled Thai island would guarantee an unforgettable honeymoon with its white powder sandy dream beaches and crystal waters– almost like out of a travel magazine.

This Andaman Sea hideaway offers hikers the chance to take in the island's splendor from above through a network of paths that wind their way to scenic vantage spots. Everything you could possibly need, from a smattering of bars, open air restaurants to cafés to massage shacks to their special Bamboo tattoo artists can be found here- within a short walk distance and does not really need the use of a motor vehicle. Whether you are a Back packing couple or luxury vacationers – this place is has you sorted

How to get there:

Koh Lipe has no airport, so fly to Hatyai, Trang, Bangkok or Langkawi and connect by minivan and boat to Koh Lipe (via Pak Barra)

Budget:

A 7-day single vacation to Koh Lipe costs $1,982, a couple $3,560, and a family of 4 $6,673. Koh Lipe hotels cost $32 to $186 per night, averaging $56, while vacation homes cost $80 to $680 per night.

When to visit:

There’s no wrong time to visit Ko Lipe but try to avoid the rainy season. November through April is Ko Lipe's prime season, with consistent warmth and sunlight. Averaging 29°C (85°F).

Rai Leh Thailand

Rai Leh, Thailand (Image: Shutterstock)

Thailand's Railay (Rai Leh) Peninsula is located between Krabi Town and Ao Nang. It has a beautiful crescent-shaped coastline with white sand beaches, lush vegetation, and cliffs made of limestone. Rai Leh is rimmed with four beaches on its sides and the panaromic views of the water, makes you feel like you are living the island life.

From a sleepy fishing village into a popular destination for those in search of a unique beach vacation. The fact that a steep range of hills separates it from the rest of the peninsula makes it a genuinely unique location. Since it is far from the rest of the world, this natural marvel has remained untouched and exposes you to nature in the most virgin form. The dense Mangrove forests, stunning limestone karst formations and tall cliffs, mysterious caverns are making Rai leh more popular among rock climbers.

How to get there:

Krabi International Airport is 30 km from Rai Leh. Take the airport shuttle to Ao Nang or Ao Nammao pier for 150 baht and then a boat to Rai Leh.

Budget:

The average daily cost of a holiday at Rai Leh Beach is $82, $17 on meals and $20 on local transportation each day. The typical couple's accommodation in Rai Leh Beach is $99. A week at Rai Leh Beach for two costs $1,154.

When to visit:

From November through March, explore Rai Leh beach. April through June should be avoided are hot and humid.

Phu Quoc - Vietnam

Phu Quoc, Vietnam (Image Shutterstock)

Phú Quốc Island in Vietnam is a tear drop shaped island with a 150- kilometer coastline, that packs in a lot for every kind of tourist– snorkeling, scuba diving, squid fishing, wind sailing, jet skiing just to name a few interesting activities. Its idyllic beaches made of white sand lined with palms, tropical waters, breathtaking sunsets– are now enticing beach lovers from across the globe promising them the perfect holiday destination to escape the noise and chaos of their metropolitan life.

Similar to Maldives, this island in Vietnam is one of the few sites where the rare bioluminescent plankton is found.

Apart from the tranquil honeymooning feels- this island has a lot more to offer – with plenty of luxurious resorts, vibrant markets, funky bars, open air cafes along the coast and lots of experimentation for sea food lovers.

How to get there:

You may fly or take buses and ferries from Vietnam to Phu Quoc.

On Phu Quoc, a small airport handles domestic flights from Vietnam (HCMC and Hanoi).

Phu Quoc Island is accessible by ferry from Ha Tien and Rach Gia.

Budget:

A 7-day trip to Phu Quoc costs an individual $1,459, a couple $2,620, and a family of four $4,912. Hotels cost $20 to $214 per night, on average $40, while vacation houses cost $90 to $720 per night.

When to visit:

Phu Quoc Island is at its glorious best between October and March. Less rain and calm waves allow a ferry from Rach Gia to Phu Quoc during these months.

EL Nido - The Philippines

EL Nido, The Philippines (Image: Shutterstock)

You don't need a hotel if you have a waterfront house. Why dive into a pool when you can dive in an orchid-filled lagoon? Such experiences only El Nido can provide. This coastal town is nestled in the northern end of Palawan Island in The Philippines.

Known for its islands, beaches, lagoons and all its glory- the country's sea views are among Asia's best. El Nido’s quartz waters, beaches and abundant flora and fauna have never disappointed. Ancient limestone cliffs tower over marine sanctuaries teeming with tropical fish, coral, and endangered sea turtles. Its lush forests are home to more than 100 exotic bird species

How to get there:

The most common way to get to El Nido is a flight from Manila to Puerto Princesa and then taking a minivan from Puerto Princesa to El Nido

Budget:

El Nido's average daily cost is $30. $14 for local transportation and $8.99 for one-day meals. A couple may stay for just $21 at an El Nido hotel. A weeklong trip to El Nido for two costs $424.

When to visit:

El Nido is at its sunniest from January through April, making those months the greatest times to visit. Due to the summer and school break, March through May are the busiest months of the year. June through November is the off-peak period.

Come here in the winter if you want to avoid the throng. Despite the fact that the Philippines is now in its rainy season, the province often avoids the effects of typhoons. Tour cancellations do happen sometimes, although they are not very prevalent.

Havelock, Andaman Islands - India

Havelock, Andaman Islands, India (Image: Shutterstock)

More than 300 unspoiled islands with blonde beaches, unspoiled mangrove forests, verdant jungles, and beautiful coral reefs- this is a haven for visitors looking for a getaway. Laze on the Golden sand and enjoy the refreshing views of the peppermint-colored water. Jungle treks, hidden waterfalls, coconut trees and delightful bird watching or kayaking through the mangroves. Nothing spells tranquility quite like Havelock. The ultimate place to relax after a long day of game fishing, snorkeling, scuba diving or swimming with rainbow shoals.Radhanagar Beach and Vijay Nagar beaches are definitely a must visit. Andaman all together is truly an experience so rich that can’t be missed for anything in the world.

How to get there:

Because they are a part of India, flights to Port Blair International Airport depart from New Delhi often.

Budget:

$200-$500 for a week in the Andaman Islands.

When to visit:

The months of October through May provide the most ideal conditions for water activities.

These Southeast Asian outposts have (nearly) everything you need for a pleasant sun getaway, including overwater villas and upscale dining options.

Although the Maldives are well-known worldwide, the above are some other coastal bets that are just as beautiful yet lesser known, making them ideal for tourists who want to visit someplace different from the Maldives. If you’re sold on these Maldives alternatives, start making plans right now.

Author's Note: Upasana Kochhar is a Lifestyle and Travel content creator/influencer and ex-Director Strategy at Wunderman Thompson, India.