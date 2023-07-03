Holiday in the Philippines for an outstanding Southeast Asian experience

With over 7,000 islands, the Philippines is replete with beautiful locations just waiting to be explored. If you're looking to travel to this South East Asian country, Skyscanner has revealed the greatest and most underappreciated hidden treasures that you must not miss.

Looking for a relaxing getaway in Southeast Asia, where you won't have to navigate through a swarm of visitors with selfie sticks? Then you must try out the Philippines. With over 7,000 islands, the country is replete with beautiful locations just waiting to be explored. If you're looking to travel to the Philippines, Skyscanner has revealed the greatest and most underappreciated hidden treasures in the archipelagic country.

Carnaza Island, Cebu

Those seeking a respite from the never-ending throngs of tourists in popular destinations like Boracay and Panglao have been flocking to Carnaza Island in recent years. Carnaza is a pristine paradise where you can unwind and enjoy the freshest seafood, turquoise seas, and powdered white dunes. Skull's Cove & Carnaza Islands Eco Park are only two of the many exciting sights you may see there. Furthermore, the stunning sandbar of LaManok Island, another hidden treasure in the Philippines, may be reached in only one hour by boat.

Catanduanes

Looking for a more convenient and affordable option to Batanes? Then you should visit Catanduanes and be completely blown away by the similarity between it and Batanes! Although the journey there may be physically taxing, the instant you step foot on Catandanues, you will be transported to a state of utter joy. Catanduanes is a place of breathtaking natural beauty, from its tranquil mountain peaks and high cliffs to its picturesque grasslands and powerful coastal wind, which will make you want to take hundreds of images.

The city of Gihulngan in the Negros Oriental province

Why should you go to Gihulngan, you ask? As if that weren't enough, it also boasts its own own mystical river in addition to its own version of Bohol's Chocolate Hills (Hinakpan Hils). It's like killing two birds with one stone! If that isn't enough, you may take a bus from the vicinity to Bais city, which serves as the entrance to the magnificent Manjuyod Sandbar.

Port Barton, Palawan

Planning a vacation in Palawan to unwind? Throw out El Nido, Coron, and Puerto Princesa! Even while these places are beautiful, they are becoming more congested. A visit to Port Barton, one of Palawan's hidden gems, will provide you with a relaxing break from your busy schedule. You may spend your holiday days lounging on the beautiful golden sands, swimming in the clear blue seas, and watching the breathtaking sunsets. Did we also mention that it's a fantastic place to go scuba diving, with thriving reefs and teeming marine life?

Siquijor

Siquijor is one of the Philippines' smallest provinces by land area. Don't be fooled by its little size, however! Salagdoong beach, Paliton Beach, Guiwanon Spring Park, Cambugahay Falls, and Lazi Convent are just a few of the luxurious pool resorts and fantastic sights that await visitors to the island-province.