Holiday in the Philippines for an outstanding Southeast Asian experience

3 Min Read
With over 7,000 islands, the Philippines is replete with beautiful locations just waiting to be explored. If you're looking to travel to this South East Asian country, Skyscanner has revealed the greatest and most underappreciated hidden treasures that you must not miss.
Looking for a relaxing getaway in Southeast Asia, where you won't have to navigate through a swarm of visitors with selfie sticks? Then you must try out the Philippines. With over 7,000 islands, the country is replete with beautiful locations just waiting to be explored. If you're looking to travel to the Philippines, Skyscanner has revealed the greatest and most underappreciated hidden treasures in the archipelagic country.
Carnaza Island, Cebu
Those seeking a respite from the never-ending throngs of tourists in popular destinations like Boracay and Panglao have been flocking to Carnaza Island in recent years. Carnaza is a pristine paradise where you can unwind and enjoy the freshest seafood, turquoise seas, and powdered white dunes. Skull's Cove & Carnaza Islands Eco Park are only two of the many exciting sights you may see there. Furthermore, the stunning sandbar of LaManok Island, another hidden treasure in the Philippines, may be reached in only one hour by boat.