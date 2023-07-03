Holiday in the Philippines for an outstanding Southeast Asian experience

With over 7,000 islands, the Philippines is replete with beautiful locations just waiting to be explored. If you're looking to travel to this South East Asian country, Skyscanner has revealed the greatest and most underappreciated hidden treasures that you must not miss.

Looking for a relaxing getaway in Southeast Asia, where you won't have to navigate through a swarm of visitors with selfie sticks? Then you must try out the Philippines. With over 7,000 islands, the country is replete with beautiful locations just waiting to be explored. If you're looking to travel to the Philippines, Skyscanner has revealed the greatest and most underappreciated hidden treasures in the archipelagic country.

Carnaza Island, Cebu