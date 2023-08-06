Discover enchanting places to visit in Kerala this August

Explore these enchanting destinations in Kerala during August and experience the true essence of "God's own country" in all its splendour.

Kerala, known for its lush vegetation, majestic hills, and stunning blue skies, offers a plethora of picturesque destinations to explore, especially during the magical monsoon season. While Alleppey, Thekkady, and Wayanad are well-known favourites, let's venture further to uncover some hidden gems and must-visit places in Kerala during August.

1. Thiruvananthapuram's Varkala: A True Gem of the South

As Kerala's capital and the southernmost point of India, Thiruvananthapuram is a captivating city that blends famous beaches, ancient sites, backwater stretches, and a rich cultural legacy. The world-famous Varkala Beach awaits travellers, offering a perfect place to unwind and indulge in a wonderful vacation.

2. Marine Drive, Kochi: A Serene Backwater Promenade

Kochi's Marine Drive is a renowned hangout, providing a beautiful promenade along the calm backwaters of Kerala. Stroll along its three-mile pathway and enjoy the breathtaking sunset views over the placid water, making it an ideal spot for relaxing moments with loved ones.

3. Vagamon, Kerala: Tranquility Amidst Serene Hills

Vagamon, a serene offbeat hill resort in Kerala, offers a peaceful retreat away from tourist crowds. Nestled 1100 meters above sea level, the place boasts rich flora and a tranquil ambience. Don't miss the Vagamon Pine forest, a man-made woodland established by the British, providing a scenic vantage point over the picturesque Vagamon Valley.t

Also read: Best places to capture waterfalls in southern India

4. Paithalmala, Kannur: The Region of Looms and Lores

August is the ideal time to visit Paithalmala, Kannur, famous for its beautiful beaches and renowned folk arts performed in temples. This hill resort, situated between Kerala and Karnataka, offers breathtaking natural beauty and a serene atmosphere, making it a perfect vacation spot.

5. Ashtamudi Lake, Kollam: A Scenic Expanse of Water

The second-largest lake in Kerala, Ashtamudi Lake, is a splendid sight in the Kollam district. Stretching for 16 miles, the lake's eight branches converge into one, leading to the Arabian Sea. Surrounded by beautiful palm and coconut trees, Ashtamudi Lake offers a picturesque landscape worth exploring.

6. Nelliyampathy Hills in Palakkad: A Hidden Hill Station Gem

Palakkad's Nelliyampathy Hills offer a lesser-known yet beautiful hill station in Kerala. Surrounded by lush greenery and with references in the Ramayana, Nelliyampathy Hills is a charming getaway to savour nature's beauty.

7. Athirapally Waterfalls, Thrissur: A Mesmerizing Natural Wonder

While Thrissur is renowned for its religious monuments and cultural festivities, the breathtaking Athirapally waterfalls make it a must-visit destination in Kerala during August. Relax on the cliff's edge and witness the majestic cascade as it creates a mesmerising sight.

Also read: Visit Kerala on a budget

8. Mattupetty Dam, Munnar: A Scenic Reservoir Amidst Hills

Nestled in the Munar hills, the Mattupetty Gravity Dam offers a beautiful scene with lush valleys and a tranquil atmosphere. The dam's stunning feature is the reflection of the nearby tea gardens in the river, providing a picturesque setting for various water activities.

9. Kumarakom Backwaters: The Essence of Kerala's Beauty

A popular destination during the monsoon season, Kumarakom on Vembanad Lake showcases the essence of "god's own land." Experience the breathtaking sights of Kerala's backwaters as you cruise through this stunning region.

10. Marari Beach: A Relaxing Coastal Getaway

Marari Beach, situated on the Malabar Coast, offers a serene and picturesque spot for a relaxing vacation. With clear blue seas, golden sandy beaches, and swaying coconut palm trees, this beach near Alleppey promises a tranquil atmosphere to unwind and enjoy the beauty of nature.