Holi Travel Trends: What ixigo, ConfirmTkt, and AbhiBus are saying

Jaipur, Goa, Kashmir, Dubai and Singapore are some of the most-searched and booked destinations during Holi week. Average airfares across popular routes have surged 10-15% MoM.
With Holi being celebrated across India today, travellers are gearing up for a much-needed break. As always, travel companies are busy analysing booking trends and trying to provide the best deals to customers. In this article, we will look at insights provided by three popular travel companies: ixigo, ConfirmTkt, and AbhiBus.
Ixigo's flight travel trends for Holi
Top 10 domestic destinations for flight bookings for Holi on ixigo apps:
New Delhi
Top 5 international destinations for flight bookings for Holi on ixigo apps:
Dubai
Popular flight sectors for Holi on Ixigo apps:
Ixigo has provided data on the popular flight sectors for Holi week along with the one-way average airfares for Holi week travel (6th-12th March 2023) and the one-way average airfares for the same week in 2022 (6-12th Feb) along with the MoM increase in airfares as below:
ConfirmTkt's Train Travel Trends for Holi:
Sripad Vaidya, Co-founder & COO, ConfirmTkt, says, "There is a huge jump in demand for train tickets in the run-up to Holi as compared to last year. We have seen a 10% increase in bookings for train travel on routes like Mumbai-Pune, Mumbai-Goa, New Delhi-Varanasi, Patna-New Delhi & Jaipur -New Delhi. To cater to the sudden increase in train travel demand 90 additional Holi special trains have been added by Indian Railways this year."
Top 10 train routes booked for Holi on ConfirmTkt:
New Delhi - Kanpur