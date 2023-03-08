Holi Travel Trends: What ixigo, ConfirmTkt, and AbhiBus are saying

hometravel Newsdestinations NewsHoli Travel Trends: What ixigo, ConfirmTkt, and AbhiBus are saying

3 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.COMMar 8, 2023 10:07:51 AM IST (Published)

Jaipur, Goa, Kashmir, Dubai and Singapore are some of the most-searched and booked destinations during Holi week. Average airfares across popular routes have surged 10-15% MoM.

With Holi being celebrated across India today, travellers are gearing up for a much-needed break. As always, travel companies are busy analysing booking trends and trying to provide the best deals to customers. In this article, we will look at insights provided by three popular travel companies: ixigo, ConfirmTkt, and AbhiBus.


Ixigo's flight travel trends for Holi

In the words of Aloke Bajpai, Co-founder and Group CEO, ixigo, "Holi travel is back with a bang. We have seen a 30% increase in advance bookings for Holi week for leisure travel to popular domestic and short-haul international destinations this year. Jaipur, Goa, Kashmir, Dubai and Singapore are some of the most searched and booked destinations for Holi week. Average airfares across popular routes for travel during Holi week have also surged 10-15% MoM driven largely by strong demand." The top domestic destinations for flight bookings on ixigo apps for Holi also include New Delhi, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Udaipur, and Puducherry, while international destinations also include Bangkok, Vietnam, and Bali.

Top 10 domestic destinations for flight bookings for Holi on ixigo apps:

New Delhi

Bengaluru
Lucknow
Mumbai
Goa
Patna
Jaipur
Kashmir
Udaipur
Puducherry

Top 5 international destinations for flight bookings for Holi on ixigo apps:

Dubai

Bangkok
Singapore
Vietnam
Bali

Popular flight sectors for Holi on Ixigo apps:

Ixigo has provided data on the popular flight sectors for Holi week along with the one-way average airfares for Holi week travel (6th-12th March 2023) and the one-way average airfares for the same week in 2022 (6-12th Feb) along with the MoM increase in airfares as below:

ConfirmTkt's Train Travel Trends for Holi:

Sripad Vaidya, Co-founder & COO, ConfirmTkt, says, "There is a huge jump in demand for train tickets in the run-up to Holi as compared to last year. We have seen a 10% increase in bookings for train travel on routes like Mumbai-Pune, Mumbai-Goa, New Delhi-Varanasi, Patna-New Delhi & Jaipur -New Delhi. To cater to the sudden increase in train travel demand 90 additional Holi special trains have been added by Indian Railways this year."

Top 10 train routes booked for Holi on ConfirmTkt:

New Delhi - Kanpur

New Delhi - Patna
New Delhi - Varanasi
Mumbai-Pune
Mumbai-Goa
Pryagraj - New Delhi
Chennai - Bengaluru
Jaipur -New Delhi
Patna - New Delhi
AbhiBus's Bus Travel Trends
AbhiBus has witnessed a 27% rise in bus travel bookings YoY for Holi week. Rohit Sharma, COO, AbhiBus, says, "There has been a huge spurt in travel demand for Holi this year. The festive rush has led to airfares skyrocketing and overbooking of trains due to which travelers are leaning towards buses for their last-minute Holi travel plans. Around 20-25 lakh additional passengers are expected to undertake inter-city bus travel across India during 1st-8th March."
