Holi Travel Trends: What ixigo, ConfirmTkt, and AbhiBus are saying

Jaipur, Goa, Kashmir, Dubai and Singapore are some of the most-searched and booked destinations during Holi week. Average airfares across popular routes have surged 10-15% MoM.

With Holi being celebrated across India today, travellers are gearing up for a much-needed break. As always, travel companies are busy analysing booking trends and trying to provide the best deals to customers. In this article, we will look at insights provided by three popular travel companies: ixigo, ConfirmTkt, and AbhiBus.

Ixigo's flight travel trends for Holi

In the words of Aloke Bajpai, Co-founder and Group CEO, ixigo, "Holi travel is back with a bang. We have seen a 30% increase in advance bookings for Holi week for leisure travel to popular domestic and short-haul international destinations this year. Jaipur, Goa, Kashmir, Dubai and Singapore are some of the most searched and booked destinations for Holi week. Average airfares across popular routes for travel during Holi week have also surged 10-15% MoM driven largely by strong demand." The top domestic destinations for flight bookings on ixigo apps for Holi also include New Delhi, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Udaipur, and Puducherry, while international destinations also include Bangkok, Vietnam, and Bali.

Top 10 domestic destinations for flight bookings for Holi on ixigo apps:

New Delhi

Bengaluru

Lucknow

Mumbai

Goa

Patna

Jaipur

Kashmir

Udaipur

Puducherry

Top 5 international destinations for flight bookings for Holi on ixigo apps:

Dubai

Bangkok

Singapore

Vietnam

Bali

Popular flight sectors for Holi on Ixigo apps:

Ixigo has provided data on the popular flight sectors for Holi week along with the one-way average airfares for Holi week travel (6th-12th March 2023) and the one-way average airfares for the same week in 2022 (6-12th Feb) along with the MoM increase in airfares as below:

ConfirmTkt's Train Travel Trends for Holi:

Sripad Vaidya, Co-founder & COO, ConfirmTkt, says, "There is a huge jump in demand for train tickets in the run-up to Holi as compared to last year. We have seen a 10% increase in bookings for train travel on routes like Mumbai-Pune, Mumbai-Goa, New Delhi-Varanasi, Patna-New Delhi & Jaipur -New Delhi. To cater to the sudden increase in train travel demand 90 additional Holi special trains have been added by Indian Railways this year."

Top 10 train routes booked for Holi on ConfirmTkt:

New Delhi - Kanpur

New Delhi - Patna

New Delhi - Varanasi

Mumbai-Pune

Mumbai-Goa

Pryagraj - New Delhi

Chennai - Bengaluru

Jaipur -New Delhi

Patna - New Delhi

AbhiBus's Bus Travel Trends