'Himalayan region in danger: Need to act to avoid Joshimath-like disaster'

A stark rise in tourist footfalls and construction of unauthorised hotels and resorts is placing an immense strain on the delicate natural resources of the Himalayan region. According to a parliament-appointed committee, there is an urgent need for intervention to prevent a catastrophe like the recent Joshimath disaster, the panel led by committee, led by Jairam Ramesh said, PTI reported.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forest, and Climate Change said that comprehensive scrutiny of illegal constructions in the region is necessary to protect the environment of the Himalayan range

Drawing attention to escalating tourism in these regions, the report echoed concerns about the resulting pressure on natural resources. This mounting pressure has precipitated unauthorised structures that include homestays, guest houses, resorts, hotels and restaurants.

"The committee highlights the tremendous increase of tourist activities in these areas which has put the natural resources under pressure. This has led to over-exploitation of natural resources and illegal construction of home stays, guest houses, resorts, hotels, restaurants and other encroachments," the report read.

Joshimath: Cracks appear in a badminton court due to landslides in Joshimath, Uttarakhand. (Image: PTI)

In response, the committee called upon the Environment Ministry to formulate a plan with clear timelines to curb the ecologically damaging activities to save the Himalayas. The committee added that the ministry should devise a standard operating procedure (SOP) to be enacted in the event of any untoward disaster in the region. There is the need for transparency regarding measures to monitor and curtail unregulated physical infrastructure and developmental projects within the Himalayas, the committee stressed.

In January, authorities in Uttarakhand sounded an alarm and declared Joshimath in Chamoli district as susceptible to landslides and subsidence. The decision followed the emergence of extensive cracks on both residential and commercial structures. A popular hiking and pilgrimage destination, Joshimath faced significant upheaval as numerous structures were marked as unsafe, necessitating the relocation of residents.

Satellite imagery released by the Indian Space Research Organisation unveiled that the Himalayan town had sunk 5.4 centimeters within a mere 12 days, possibly triggered by a subsidence event on January 2, 2023.

