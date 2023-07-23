Himachal tourism takes a big step to attract more travellers: Check details here

The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation is offering up to 50 percent discount on hotel rooms run by it. The offer is valid until September 15.

The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) on Saturday announced it is offering up to 50 percent discount on hotel room rent, days after the state government evacuated more than 70,000 stranded tourists following landslides and flash floods due to heavy rains. The discount on room rent in HPTDC-run hotels will be in force till September 15, a spokesperson of the corporation said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that that by providing this substantial discount, HPTDC endeavours to elevate the overall experience of visitors and foster higher occupancy in hotels during monsoon season. Tourist occupancy in the state is almost nil after heavy rains between July 7 and 14, Tourism Industry Stakeholders Association president MK Seth said, adding that the situation is fast improving and roads are being opened. Tourists are welcome to the state, he added.

The special room rent discount is a testament to the commitment to making Himachal Pradesh an accessible and welcoming destination for tourists from diverse backgrounds, the HPTDC spokesperson said.

A recent research conducted by travel fintech SanKash , found almost 35 percent of solo travellers preferred going to Jammu and Kashmir, followed by Manali (25 percent) and Shimla (14 percent) on vacation. Jammu and Kashmir, Manali and Shimla are the most preferred destinations for solo travellers as more people are inclined to explore these places at their own pace and preference, according to travel trends.

Mussoorie, Sikkim, and Goa are among other top preferred destinations, with bookings clocking in at nine percent, seven percent and five percent, respectively.

