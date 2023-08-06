Hidden weekend getaways near Delhi that can help you relax and rejuvinate

Discover the allure of these under-explored destinations near Delhi, where you can find solace, adventure, and a chance to create everlasting memories amidst India's untouched landscapes.

Escape the bustling city life and explore the untouched beauty of these under-the-radar destinations near Delhi. Discover serene landscapes, cascading waterfalls, and clean mountain air as you embark on a restful getaway in the lap of nature. These hidden gems promise an enchanting experience away from the usual tourist spots.

Nahan:

Nestled amidst the majestic Shivalik Range and picturesque green valleys, Nahan offers a perfect setting for a romantic holiday. This peaceful hill station, allegedly built in 1621 as Raja Karan Prakash's capital, beckons you to unwind and recharge amidst its tranquil charm.

Pangot: Venture to Pangot, a scenic hill town in the Nainital region of Uttaranchal, where nature enthusiasts and birdwatchers can find true bliss. With around 580 species of birds spotted in the area, prepare to witness a kaleidoscope of colours in the sky. The beautiful resorts here ensure an unforgettable and fulfilling experience.

Binsar: With its breathtaking views of Trisul and Nanda Devi, feels like a place from another world. As one of Uttarakhand's tallest hill stations, Binsar stands at an altitude of 2400 meters, untouched by mass tourism. Embrace the beauty of this wildlife sanctuary and relish in a journey that will satiate your wanderlust.

Also read: Best chai places to visit in Delhi this monsoon

Dundlod: The little village of Dundlod in Rajasthan boasts exquisite Havelis and forts that narrate fascinating tales of the past. Step back in time as you explore the historic architecture and immerse yourself in the town's rich heritage. Don't miss the Dundlod Fort, a remarkable landmark that showcases the town's former glory.

Naukuchiatal: Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, captivates visitors with its serene landscapes and tranquil atmosphere. The "lake of the nine corners" is the deepest lake in Nainital, offering a peaceful retreat surrounded by nature's beauty.

Fagu: In the Kufri district of Shimla, lies the charming hill town of Fagu. Adorned with quaint stone-walled cottages and lush green plantations, this lovely destination offers stunning views of the snow-clad Himalayan peaks. Make sure to experience the ski festival in February for an unforgettable time.

Kausani: This place remains a hidden gem in the Kumaon region, providing awe-inspiring views of Nanda Devi, Trishul, and Panchachuli. Immerse yourself in the beauty of nature while visiting ancient temples in Bajinath dating back to the 12th century.

Darang: Escape to Darang in Himachal Pradesh, a picturesque mountain resort town known for its extensive tea gardens. The refreshing scent of fresh tea leaves will rejuvenate your senses, especially during the warm summer months when the surrounding landscape is at its most splendid.

Munsiyari: A favourite among mountaineers and hikers, Munsiyari is a unique destination near Delhi. It offers breathtaking views of the Panchachuli peaks and serves as the starting point for the trek to Milam Glacier.

Satpula Bridge: Amidst the chaos of South Delhi lies the unnoticed gem of Satpula Bridge. This medieval-style arch bridge in Saket offers a tranquil retreat, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Bijay Mandal: Explore the 14th-century Bijay Mandal, an architectural gem tucked away in Delhi. This fort's unique design and serene ambience make it a true hidden treasure within the nation's capital.