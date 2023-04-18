Hidden gem: How to enjoy 2 whole days in Motijhil, West Bengal

Motijhil in West Bengal is a hidden gem that offers a perfect blend of history, nature, and serenity. From the stunning Motijhil Lake to the historic Krishnanagar Rajbari and the beautiful Baranti Hill, there is something for everyone in Motijhil. So, pack your bags and head to Motijhil for an unforgettable two-day trip!

Motijhil is a picturesque town located in West Bengal that offers a perfect blend of history, nature, and serenity. Spending two precious days in Motijhil can be a refreshing getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life. In this blog post, we will guide you through the top things to do in Motijhil during your two-day visit.

Day One: Exploring the Historical Landmarks

Start your day with a visit to the Motijhil Lake, which is the focal point of the town. You can take a boat ride on the serene waters of the lake, or just sit by the shore and take in the stunning views. From there, head to the nearby Motijhil Palace, which is an architectural marvel built during the British colonial era.

Next, visit the historic Krishnanagar Rajbari, which is a magnificent palace with intricate carvings and beautiful gardens. The palace was once the residence of the local kings and is now open to the public as a museum.

In the evening, head to the nearby Bhabani Pathak's Tilla, which is a beautiful hillock offering a panoramic view of the surrounding countryside. You can also witness the beautiful sunset from the top of the hill.

Day Two: Nature and Serenity

Start your day by taking a leisurely walk around the town, exploring the local shops and markets. You can also visit the nearby Krishna Nagar Kali Temple, which is a popular pilgrimage site.

Next, head to the nearby Baranti Hill, which is a beautiful spot surrounded by lush forests and tea gardens. You can take a hike through the woods and witness the beauty of nature.

In the evening, relax and unwind at the local hot springs, which are known for their therapeutic properties. You can also indulge in some local delicacies at the nearby food stalls.

