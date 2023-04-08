Healthy Ramadan recipes: A selection of wholesome and nutritious recipes

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims abstain from food and drink from dawn until dusk. As a result, it is important to consume healthy and nutritious foods to ensure that one remains energized and healthy during this time.

Ramadan is a month of spiritual reflection and self-improvement for Muslims around the world. It is also a time for fasting from dawn until sunset, which can be challenging for those who are not used to it. However, with the right food choices, fasting during Ramadan can be a healthy and beneficial experience.

In this post, we have compiled a list of healthy Ramadan recipes that are not only delicious but also nutritious and filling.

Suhoor Recipes

Suhoor is the pre-dawn meal that Muslims eat before the start of the fast. It is essential to have a wholesome and nutritious suhoor meal to sustain energy levels throughout the day.

Overnight Oats

Overnight oats are a perfect suhoor meal as they are easy to prepare, delicious, and filling. To make overnight oats, mix rolled oats, milk or yogurt, chia seeds, honey, and your choice of fruits and nuts in a jar. Leave it in the fridge overnight, and it will be ready to eat in the morning.

Shakshuka

Shakshuka is a Middle Eastern dish made with eggs poached in a tomato-based sauce. It is a protein-packed meal that will keep you full for hours. To make Shakshuka, sauté onions and garlic in a pan, add diced tomatoes, bell peppers, and spices, and let it simmer for a few minutes. Then add eggs to the sauce and let them cook until the whites are set and the yolks are still runny.

Iftar Recipes

Iftar is the meal that Muslims eat to break their fast at sunset. It is important to choose healthy and nutritious foods to replenish the body after a day of fasting.

Lentil Soup

Lentil soup is a comforting and nutritious meal that is perfect for breaking the fast. It is rich in protein and fibre, which will keep you full for longer. To make lentil soup, sauté onions and garlic in a pot, add lentils, carrots, celery, and spices, and let it simmer until the lentils are cooked through.

Grilled Chicken Skewers

Grilled chicken skewers are a delicious and protein-packed meal that is easy to make. Marinate chicken pieces in a mixture of yoghurt, lemon juice, garlic, and spices, and grill the meat. Thread the chicken and vegetables onto the skewers. Cook for 5-7 minutes on each side or until chicken is cooked through.

