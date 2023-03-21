Green Retreats: The rise of eco-friendly places to relax and recharge

As the trend towards eco-tourism and sustainable travel continues to grow, more and more people are choosing green places to relax. From eco-lodges to glamping sites to parks and gardens, there are plenty of options for those who want to unwind in a more environmentally-friendly way.

The trend towards green getaways:

As more people become conscious of their impact on the environment, the trend towards eco-tourism and sustainable travel has grown in popularity. One of the ways this trend has manifested is in the types of places people are choosing to relax and unwind.

Eco-Lodges

Eco-lodges are accommodations designed with sustainability in mind. They often use renewable energy sources, minimise waste, and use locally-sourced materials. Many eco-lodges are located in areas of natural beauty, offering guests the chance to relax in a peaceful, green setting while minimising their impact on the environment.

Glamping Sites

For those who want to get closer to nature without sacrificing comfort, glamping sites offer a great compromise. Glamping, or glamorous camping, is a growing trend in which travellers can stay in luxurious tents, yurts, or cabins that are often located in natural areas. Many glamping sites use sustainable practices, such as composting toilets and solar power, to minimise their impact on the environment.

Green Parks and Gardens

Sometimes, the best way to relax is to simply spend time in nature. Many cities have beautiful parks and gardens that offer a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Whether it's a community garden, a public park, or a national park, spending time in green spaces has been shown to have numerous health benefits, from reducing stress to improving mood.

Why choose green places to relax

Choosing to relax in environmentally-friendly places isn't just good for the planet - it's also good for our health and well-being. Spending time in nature has been shown to reduce stress, improve cognitive function, and boost mood. Plus, by choosing accommodations and destinations that prioritise sustainability, we can help support a more eco-friendly travel industry.

