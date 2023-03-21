Green Retreats: The rise of eco-friendly places to relax and recharge

As the trend towards eco-tourism and sustainable travel continues to grow, more and more people are choosing green places to relax. From eco-lodges to glamping sites to parks and gardens, there are plenty of options for those who want to unwind in a more environmentally-friendly way.
The trend towards green getaways:
Recommended ArticlesView All
Year of Millets — these three ideas can bring them back to dining tables
Mar 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
One of the largest RFID tag maker is planning new factories in India
Mar 21, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Credit Suisse-UBS Merger — the crash landing deal is 'a signal for all bankers...'
Mar 20, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
This is how the global banking crisis may affect Indian software giants
Mar 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
As more people become conscious of their impact on the environment, the trend towards eco-tourism and sustainable travel has grown in popularity. One of the ways this trend has manifested is in the types of places people are choosing to relax and unwind.
Eco-Lodges
Eco-lodges are accommodations designed with sustainability in mind. They often use renewable energy sources, minimise waste, and use locally-sourced materials. Many eco-lodges are located in areas of natural beauty, offering guests the chance to relax in a peaceful, green setting while minimising their impact on the environment.
Glamping Sites
For those who want to get closer to nature without sacrificing comfort, glamping sites offer a great compromise. Glamping, or glamorous camping, is a growing trend in which travellers can stay in luxurious tents, yurts, or cabins that are often located in natural areas. Many glamping sites use sustainable practices, such as composting toilets and solar power, to minimise their impact on the environment.
Green Parks and Gardens
Sometimes, the best way to relax is to simply spend time in nature. Many cities have beautiful parks and gardens that offer a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Whether it's a community garden, a public park, or a national park, spending time in green spaces has been shown to have numerous health benefits, from reducing stress to improving mood.
Why choose green places to relax
Choosing to relax in environmentally-friendly places isn't just good for the planet - it's also good for our health and well-being. Spending time in nature has been shown to reduce stress, improve cognitive function, and boost mood. Plus, by choosing accommodations and destinations that prioritise sustainability, we can help support a more eco-friendly travel industry.
As the trend towards eco-tourism and sustainable travel continues to grow, more and more people are choosing green places to relax. From eco-lodges to glamping sites to parks and gardens, there are plenty of options for those who want to unwind in a more environmentally-friendly way. So next time you're planning a getaway, consider choosing a green destination that will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, both in body and spirit.
Also Read | Ladakh lists in Time Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places of 2023 – check top 10 destinations to visit
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!