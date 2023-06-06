Ghost stories: Will you dare visit any of these spooky places?

There are claims that India has quite a few haunted places. Although CNBCTV18.com cannot verify these claims, would you want to venture out to one of these hotspots to satiate the paranormal aficionado in you?

If horror stories give you an adrenaline rush and if you wish to satisfy that ghostbuster within you, there are quite a few spooky places in India to visit to satiate the thirst of any paranormal aficionado. Whatever you believe, there is no scientific explanation to support these legendary ghost stories, but quite many have claimed to have heard unusual noises, and some have apparently even seen spirits at these spooky places. Read on to find out some of the most haunted hotspots in India.

No 1: Shaniwar Wada: The legend of the ghost of Narayanrao

Shaniwar Wada (Image: Wikimedia commons)

Shaniwar Wada is a 17th-century fort palace in Pune, India. It was built by Bajirao I, the first Peshwa of the Maratha Empire. The fort is said to be haunted by the ghost of Bajirao's son, Narayanrao, who was murdered in 1773 by his uncle, Raghunathrao.

Raghunathrao was apparently jealous of Narayanrao's power and wanted to become the Peshwa himself. He conspired with a group of guards to kill Narayanrao while he was asleep. The murder of Narayanrao was a major blow to the Maratha Empire. Bajirao was devastated by his son's death and died a few months later.

The legend of the ghost of Narayanrao has been around for centuries. People say that on full moon nights, one can hear Narayanrao's screams coming from the fort. Some people have claimed to have seen his ghost. Nonetheless, there is no scientific evidence to suggest that Shaniwar Wada could be haunted.

No 2: Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan (Image: Shutterstock)

Considered the most haunted place in India, the 17th-century Bhangarh Fort was once a hub of activity in Rajasthan. So much so that the Pink City of Jaipur was based on the design of Bhangarh Fort. However, it is now recognised as one of the most haunted places in India. In fact, the Archaeological Survey of India has put up a notice at the fort that forbids the entry of tourists between sunset and sunrise.

According to some urban legend, the fort was cursed, while others believe that the fort is home to an evil soul of a magician who was in love with the princess of Bhangarh. However, there is no evidence to support any of these rumours.

No 3: The abandoned village of Kuldhara in Rajasthan

Kuldhara village, Rajasthan (Image: Shutterstock)

Kuldhara in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan is an abandoned village. It was established around the 13th century, it was once a prosperous village inhabited by Paliwal Brahmins. It was abandoned by the early 19th century for unknown reasons, possibly because of dwindling water supply, an earthquake, or as a local legend claims, because of the atrocities by the Jaisalmer State's minister Salim Singh.

Over the years, Kuldhara has acquired the reputation of a haunted site and the Rajasthan government decided in 2010 to develop it as a tourist spot.

No 4: D'Souza Chawl in Mahim, Mumbai

Located in Mumbai's Mahim area, D'Souza Chawl is lined with houses on both sides with a well dug up in in the middle of the compound. Earlier the well did not have a boundary wall, because of which, a woman who lived at the chawl fell in it and drowned. Since her death, there have been rumours of her spirit being spotted around the well. Many people have claimed to have spotted a woman's figure that disappears after a while. However, there has been no incident and residents of the chawl claim that her spirit is harmless.

Disclaimer: In case you plan to visit any of these places. Do so at your own risk.