Ghost stories: Will you dare visit any of these spooky places?

There are claims that India has quite a few haunted places. Although CNBCTV18.com cannot verify these claims, would you want to venture out to one of these hotspots to satiate the paranormal aficionado in you?

No 1: Shaniwar Wada: The legend of the ghost of Narayanrao

Shaniwar Wada is a 17th-century fort palace in Pune, India. It was built by Bajirao I, the first Peshwa of the Maratha Empire. The fort is said to be haunted by the ghost of Bajirao's son, Narayanrao, who was murdered in 1773 by his uncle, Raghunathrao.