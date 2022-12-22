Get geared up for a road trip: Here are five of the United Kingdom's most scenic routes

Londoners love to speed out of the city for the weekend, while visitors looking to see a traditional English village go straight for the buttery stone settlements

In order to have an unforgettable road trip, you don't have to go halfway across the globe to the United States to drive on Route 66 or to Australia to see the Outback. Adventurous tourists who go into Scotland's windswept Highlands are greeted with a portion of the country's most breathtaking scenery, while a drive down the West Country's coastal highways offers the chance to see seaside resort towns and extensive national parks. We've compiled a list of the top nine road journeys in the United Kingdom, from the most adrenaline-pumping to the most relaxing.

The Peak District, Snake Pass

When you should go? In the spring when you can see the flowers blooming from your seat. Just four days should be enough time to see all there is to see.

Walks in the Peaks are popular. However, a leisurely trip around the roads is always enjoyable. The most well-known road is Snake Pass, which winds its way across the Pennines and reaches a dizzying 1679 feet in elevation. Flowers bloom all summer long because of the river Ashop that winds through the area. Visit the limestone valley of Winnats Pass, renowned for its fossils and old rocks, for the greatest views from the Peaks.

The caramel-coloured exterior of Chatsworth House has been featured in many films (including the Pride and Prejudice remake from 2005, Peaky Blinders, and The Duchess, which also starred Keira Knightley). Located at the beginning of the beautiful Pennine Way, the picturesque town of Edale is a collection of homes and farms surrounded by undulating hills, perfect for a rest break and a bite to eat.

If you're looking for a place to call home while in the Peak District, you should definitely check out some of the most stunning Airbnbs in the area.

2. Highlands and Islands of Scotland's North Coast 500

The best time to visit is during the winter when the landscape is at its most picturesque and cosy bar and inn fireplaces await.

The minimum amount of time to spend there is five days, although more time is needed if you plan on travelling to the Hebrides as well.

From Inverness, you'll travel 500 miles across the huge and magnificent Scottish Highlands. As you make your way clockwise around the rugged country, you'll eventually reach Loch Ness, which really is beautiful with or without the mythical creature lurking in its murky depths. Another two hours are needed to reach Kyle of Lochalsh to the west. The land bridge to Skye Island begins here. Although this section of the Highlands is not on the official itinerary, it is well worth the detour: the spectacular Cuillin mountains provide a backdrop for the mist-shrouded buildings and vast stretches of landscape.

Back on the mainland, the North Coast 500 passes via Ullapool, a port where whitewashed fishermen's cottages dot the harbour, which protrudes directly into Loch Broom and is, in our view, among the most beautiful communities in the UK. Staying in Sutherland tonight as we continue to follow the coast to the northwest. The 837-mile journey from Cornwall ends in John O'Groats, another 60 miles to the northeast. Turn around and ride back along the eastern coast till you reach Inverness.

Book a room at the ancient Kinloch Lodge, a family hotel set on the shore of the sea loch. Lundy's House, operated by Anders Holch Povlsen and Anne Povlsen of Denmark, is one of the best Highlands hideaways, and it's located in Sutherland.

3. Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way

If you want to see the most beautiful wildflower fields and pastures, you should plan your trip during the spring.

How long to stay: Two weeks minimum to see everything.

The Wild Atlantic Way spans 1,500 kilometres of Ireland's coast. From Donegal to the southern coast through County Cork in the south, the rocky cliffs form a continuous border along the coastline. As you wind your way across Ireland, you'll see some of the country's most breathtaking scenery. Because of the distance involved, this is not a weekend excursion but rather a journey to be taken seriously. The county of Donegal is a great place to begin your Irish beach vacation. Port Arthur, located near Derrybeg, is among the most beautiful beaches in the county, while Bundoran is known as the surfing centre of Ireland.

As you travel south down the coast, you'll pass through the county of Sligo, a major source of inspiration for Yeats (and more lately, Normal People). A national park and rugged scenery run along the Atlantic coast, replete with medieval castles and lively bars. The next stop is Galway, perhaps Ireland's most creative city, noted for its offbeat vibe and cutting-edge cuisine culture, before continuing on to the breathtaking Cliffs of Moher. The scenic fishing village of Kinsale is the last stop on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Delphi Lodge is a beautiful ancient pile at the top of a steep, lonely valley immediately north of Killary Harbour; it was constructed in the mid-1830s as a sports retreat by the Marquis of Sligo.

4. Norfolk

You should visit Norfolk during the summer when the beach communities are at their best. How long you travel depends on how much you want to see, but a long weekend is plenty.

Large expanses of blue sky, pristine beaches, and pancake-flat farmlands characterize this area. Some of Norfolk's coastal towns attracted the wealthy in the late 19th Century so that they could enjoy the water, and now such towns retain an air of fading Victoriana that makes them seem like they've been there forever. Begin your classic road trip in Norwich, the England's very first Unesco City of Literature, where you can browse antiques in historic buildings and dine on Cromer crab at one of the many restaurants (we like Benedicts). Embark on a winding journey across the Norfolk Broads, a network of canals spanning over 125 miles, before hopping north along the coast's quaint beach communities.

5. Cotswolds

Time your visit during the shoulder seasons of spring and fall to avoid the crowds.

Seeing several of the Cotswolds' most charming towns and cities should be possible over the course of a long weekend.

Londoners love to speed out of the city for the weekend, while visitors looking to see a traditional English village go straight for the buttery stone settlements. Beginning in Castle Combe, Wiltshire, where streets gust around with a low-lying stream, a clever trail sutures together the prettiest villages in the Cotswolds, before continuing north to charming Bibury, characterised by Morris as England's most beautiful village, for a quick walk along the beautiful River Coln. Inn with rooms and a thatched roof. The entrepreneurs behind the trendy, art-filled resorts in Brighton, London, and Cornwall recently took over Artist Residence, filling it with neon lights, tin bathtubs, and warm wood burners.

You may cure your hangover with some fresh fruit and vegetables from the Daylesford farm store in Kingham the next morning before continuing on via the interconnected communities of Lower and Upper Slaughter, Bourton-on-the-Water, and Stow on the Wold. Destination Broadway, the undisputed big dog of the north Cotswolds, where you can go antiquing in style and have a hearty pub meal.

If you're looking for a place to stay in the quiet town of South Leigh, the Artist Residence Oxfordshire is an excellent option.

Wells-next-the-Sea, a charming coastal hamlet with brightly painted beach huts and old-fashioned bucket-and-spade allure, or Holkham Beach, four miles of dusty golden beaches backed by pine dunes, are just two of the many highlights of this length of north Norfolk's coastline, which is designated as an Area of natural splendour. Holkham Estate, of which the beach is a part, also has the red-brick, ivy-covered 19th-century inn The Victoria Inn, which is home to chic rooms. The inland environment of south Norfolk, which resembles heath, is ideal for hiking in all seasons once you get away from the shore. Golden pheasant, roe deer, and here are just some of the free-roaming animals that may be found in the Thetford Forest and the neighbouring Breckland, both of which are designated as Special Protection Areas.

Settle, a Scandi-inspired refuge by a lake with a timber fire, candles, and lots of blankets, is located in the region and is widely considered to be one of the nicest log cabins in the UK, Country Inn Dining at the Chequers Tavern in Thornham.

