From Varkala to Thekkady: 5 top destination wedding spots in Kerala

The state of Kerala is a popular tourist destination, and it's no surprise that it's also home to some of the best places to get married. Kerala has everything you could want from a wedding venue: beaches, jungles, and even mountains! Here are five of the best places to get married in Kerala:

Varkala

Varkala is a beautiful place to get married. It has several beaches and temples, which are ideal for wedding photography. The area also appeals to tourists who want to visit the region during their vacation time.

There are many hotels and resorts in Varkala that can accommodate your guests without breaking the bank. If you have a large group of people coming from different parts of India, then it might be best to book a hotel near the airport as well so that they don’t have long drives back home after enjoying themselves on their trip through Kerala!

If you want something more casual but still memorable, there are plenty of restaurants around town where locals gather every night for dinner together before retiring early because tomorrow begins another busy day at work or school.

Poovar

Poovar is a small town in Kerala that has been chosen as one of the best destination wedding spots in India. It's known for its backwaters and beaches, which makes it a perfect place to get married. The natural beauty of this town can be seen from all around, so you'll feel like you're on vacation even though your honeymoon is just getting started!

Poovar has many hotels and resorts available for visitors who want to stay close by or book an overnight stay before their big day at one of these beautiful places.

Kumarakom

Kumarakom is a popular destination for wedding packages, with the lake and its surrounding coconut groves as the main attraction. The area is also home to many resorts and hotels that cater to tourists who want to enjoy their time here.

Kumarakom Lake is surrounded by lush green coconut groves, making it an ideal place for couples who want their wedding photos taken around an idyllic backdrop. It’s not hard to find a venue in Kumarakom if you know what you’re looking for; there are plenty of options available within walking distance of each other!

Kovalam

Kovalam is a beach town in the Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala. It is known for its long stretch of sandy beach, which is considered as one of the most popular tourist destinations in Kerala. The town was founded by Maharaja Swathi Thirunal Rama Varma, who ruled this area from 1811 to 1848 and also served as a social reformer (a freedom fighter). Kovalam has several beaches which attract visitors throughout the year due to their white sands and clear waters – making them ideal places for relaxation after a tiring day at work or school!

It isn't just about beaches though; there are plenty more things to do here such as visiting local monuments like Maharajah’s Palace Museum or spending time with family members at nearby temples like Paravur Devi Temple or St Mary's Church etcetera….

Thekkady

Thekkady is a great place to get married. It's famous for its wildlife, with hundreds of elephants and sloth bears roaming the forests around this town on the banks of the Pambar River. The plantations create an idyllic setting for an outdoor wedding ceremony, with rows upon rows of palms swaying in the breeze and miles upon miles of rice paddies stretching out into infinity. And if you're looking for more traditional Kerala weddings—think flower crowns and coconut garlands—the town has plenty of options as well!

The backwaters of Kerala also make excellent locations for weddings as well as honeymoons because they provide lots of privacy while still giving you easy access to all the sights available in this part of India such as churches and monasteries built by missionaries centuries ago!

We hope that our list of top destinations for your Kerala wedding has inspired you to travel. We have listed the best places in Kerala where you can get married. The beautiful nature and rich history of this state will make your wedding a memorable one.