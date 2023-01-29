Sushi is one of the most famous and popular Japanese dishes, and for good reason. Freshly caught fish is carefully sliced and served over vinegared rice, often accompanied by wasabi and soy sauce.

Japan is known for its diverse and delicious cuisine, and a tour of Japan would not be complete without trying some of the country's most famous dishes. From sushi and ramen to tempura and yakitori, here are some of the best things to eat on a tour of Japan.

Sushi

Sushi is one of the most famous and popular Japanese dishes, and for good reason. Freshly caught fish is carefully sliced and served over vinegared rice, often accompanied by wasabi and soy sauce. Sushi can be found in sushi bars and restaurants throughout Japan, but for the best experience, visit a sushi-ya (sushi restaurant) where the sushi is made right in front of you.

Ramen

Ramen is a type of Japanese noodle soup that is served in a variety of broths and toppings. The noodles are typically served in a soy sauce, miso, or pork-based broth, and topped with ingredients such as sliced pork, green onions, and dried seaweed. Ramen can be found in ramen shops and restaurants all over Japan, and each region has its own unique version of the dish.

Tempura

Tempura is a type of Japanese deep-fried dish that is made by coating seafood or vegetables in a light and crispy batter. The result is a dish that is both light and delicious. Tempura can be found in tempura restaurants, where it is often served with a side of tempura dipping sauce.

Yakitori

Yakitori is skewered and grilled chicken, typically seasoned with soy sauce, sugar, and mirin. It can be found in yakitori-ya (yakitori restaurants) and izakaya (Japanese pubs) all over Japan. Yakitori can be made with different parts of the chicken, such as the breast, thigh, or liver.

Takoyaki

Takoyaki is a popular street food in Japan. It's a ball-shaped snack made of wheat flour-based batter filled with diced octopus, tempura scraps, green onion, and ginger. The balls are cooked in a special takoyaki pan.