From Poland to Portugal, check out these top European destinations for solo travelers in 2023

In case you are looking to have an awesome time travelling solo, CNBCTV18.com has handpicked some top European destinations for you to customise an itinerary around it.

The spirit of traveling alone is alive and well, particularly now that more and more foreign places are catering to this growing market by providing a more enlightened and self-aware experience. There is no limit to what you may see and do, and your schedule can be as open or restrictive as you choose. If you're thinking of traveling to Europe, a region with a robust digital nomad economy and a plethora of backpacking opportunities, you're in for a treat. The issue arises, where in Europe should one go if they want to go there on their own?

Read on to know more about a selection of the greatest European destinations for single travelers.

Greek island of Santorini

Santorini is an island off the coast of Greece in the Aegean Sea. The island is part of the southeastern region of the Mediterranean landscape. It is located in the northwestern part of the Mediterranean Sea, just north of the Crete island. Now, it's made up of a cluster of five islands, the largest of which is Santorini.

Kraków, Poland

Wawel Palace, St. Mary's Church, and other relics from Poland's history give the charming Old Town of Krakow an air of resurrected antiquity. Cultural charm is elusive, yet intriguing architectural designs will hold your attention on sightseeing strolls. Karakow is among the most visited cities in Poland, and its traditional beverages and dishes are a big part of what make it so appealing.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Amsterdam is often regarded as one of world's most enticing cities because to its rich artistic culture and stunning buildings. There is a plenty to see and do in this area, even if you're just here on your own, from the Amstel river to theinfamous Van Gough museum full of famous artworks and local gin. The capital city is home to various tourist hotspots, including as the iconic windmills, which are certain to keep visitors returning for more.

Porto, Portugal

Porto is a fantastic starting point for cultural exploration of Portugal and a must-visit city for anybody considering a backpacking trip to the country. Porto, Portugal, is a bright city that combines rural allure with proximity to urban centers. It is located at the top of the Douro Valley. Visitors who come to Porto in search of Portuguese cuisine and wine will be pleasantly surprised to learn that the city has a lot more to offer.

Seville, Spain

Seville is the best place for a sincere retreat on a solitary travel vacation, with its abundance of pleasant parks, spectacular vistas, and outstanding Spanish cafés. Some people consider Seville to be one of Spain's most exciting metropolises, and visitors are often pleasantly surprised to find that the locals' way of life is rich in musical traditions and delicious culinary options. Backpackers may find a respite from the city's organized chaos at areas like Parque Mara Luisa, where they can sit back, relax, and observe the locals while learning about the area's history and culture. Traveling to the Andalusian capital is as simple as making your way to the city's iconic downtown area and taking in the scene there.

We have put up a list of suggested cities to start off your Mediterranean trip whether you are traveling alone for the first time or want to cross a nation off your list.