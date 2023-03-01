From pictorial wonderland of Kutch to splendours of Vadodara, Gujarat in all its richness

White desert Rann of Kutch, the Statue of Unity, and Gandhian heritage sites are some of the attractions that can be found in Gujarat. Other places of interest in the state include UNESCO sites, religious sites, wildlife sanctuaries with Asiatic lions, Jyotirlinga, Char Dham Temples, and museums.

There are a great number of reasons why Gujarat is considered to be one of India's most popular tourist destinations. The large white desert Rann of Kutch, the Statue of Unity, and Gandhian heritage sites are some of the attractions that can be found in Gujarat. Other places of interest in the state include UNESCO sites, religious sites, wildlife sanctuaries with Asiatic lions, Jyotirlinga, Char Dham Temples, and museums. There are a great many different options available for sightseeing tours. Your first trip will be enough to make you feel completely overwhelmed by the wealth of history, legacy, and culture!

Gujarat is the seventh biggest state in India by land and has borders with Pakistan to the northwest, the Arabian Sea to the southwest, Rajasthan to the north, Maharashtra to the south, and Madhya Pradesh to the east. The state is home to a bewildering assortment of distinct cultures and historical practices, and it serves as a window into authentic India.

You will find that every region of this state has its own unique set of customs and landscapes that you will never tire of exploring.

We are going to show you the finest way to experience Gujarat, and we are going to do so by walking through it with you.

The Pictorial Wonderland-Kutch

The combination of the sea and the desert in Kutch creates a stunning landscape that has the power to enchant visitors of any background. The picturesque white deserts of the Great Rann of Kutch are one location in the Kutch region that are worthy of receiving particular recognition. Great Rann of Kutch is the world's largest salt desert, covering an area of 7505 square kilometres and remaining covered with water during the monsoon season. However, during the winters, the water evaporates, leaving a vast expanse of dry, hard mud that sparkles like a diamond under the scorching sun and looks eerie under the bluish glow during the night hours.

This vast stretch of salt land is transformed into a mystical marvel during the colder months of the year. The Rann Utsav is a festival that takes place in the middle of enchanting surroundings and is characterised by the exceptional quality of the traditional art, music, and dance that is performed there. The Rann Utsav is a huge event that is held every year for a period of three months. It is replete with the warmth of hospitality and the flavours of traditional cuisine.

Places like Bhuj. People tend to not know much about the towns of Mandvi, Dholavira, Gandhidham, and Anjar, yet these are some of the greatest spots to visit in the Kutch area.

Kutch is known for its rich culture, which is reflected in the region's agricultural, maritime, and desert traditions. A trip to Kutch is sure to provide you with some fresh ideas since the region is home to some of the world's most garishly dressed individuals and the most vivid cultures.

One can get a taste of the beauty that is Kutch in a variety of different ways, such as by going for a stroll on the beach at Mandvi, exploring the exquisite palaces of Bhuj, and, on top of that, satiating one's desire to shop by going to the local market. All of these activities can be done in Kutch. Even the myths and tales have something to say about how gorgeous, cryptic, and mysterious this location is.

And as we can all recall the very famous wording Kutch nahin dekha toh kuch nahi dekha. stands absolutely true

Tips

In the local marketplaces of Anjar and Bhuj, you may buy Kutch embroidered jackets, mirror work textiles, patchwork cloth, ceramics, silver jewellery, rogan paintings, leather items, and embroidery runners.

Try some of the regional specialities of Kutch, such as Dhokla, Thepala, Fafda, Kachori, Khandvi, Hahdwoh, Ganthia, Oondhiya, Debra, Surat Paun, and a multitude of other mouthwatering Gujarati dishes.

Spend the night under the stars in the Great Rann of Kutch white desert by camping out on a camel safari.

The Diamond Hub-Surat

Historically, Surat was referred to as Suryapur, which means the city of the sun deity.

Surat is filled with a wide variety of attractions that visitors may enjoy during their time there, including beaches, museums, and shopping complexes. Visits to the monuments of the Surat area are recommended for anybody looking to satisfy a need for the fundamentals. The Surat castle, which dates back to the 16th century and is located next to the Tapti Bridge, is well-known for being the city's oldest building. The walls of the castle are four meters thick and the battlements are 12 meters high. The fortress was constructed by Khudawan Khan, a Christian Albanian who later converted to Islam. The fort's defences consisted of long iron spikes that protruded outward in all directions.

The English, Dutch, and Armenian cemeteries are located on the northeastern side of the Surat Fort, immediately outside the Kataragama gate. These cemeteries are a testament to the diverse history of the city. The Chintanamani Jain Temple, the Jagdishchandra Bose Aquarium, Sardar Patel Museum, the Dutch Garden, the Ambika Niketan Temple, the Mugal Sarai, the ISKCON Temple, and the Sarthana National Park are some of the other important noteworthy locations that are worth a visit during a vacation to Surat. In addition to being a piece of the coastline of Gujarat, the city of Surat is home to a number of beaches that are in immaculate condition, including Ubharat Beach, Suvali Beach, and Dumas Beach.

Even the way that people in Surat eat is instantly recognizable. Because of the use of unique sweetmeat in its preparation, the food of Surat strikes the ideal balance between sweet and spicy flavours. Here, in contrast to other parts of Gujarat, there is a greater variety of cuisines that are not vegetarian.

Tips

Take a stroll along the shore at Tithal Beach.

Garba dancing in Surat will let you feel the beat of the music.

During the International Kite Festival, you may see the blue sky become filled with a rainbow of colours.

.The Splendours of Vadodara

Vadodara, Gujarat, is widely regarded as the state's cultural capital, therefore visiting should be high on any traveller's itinerary.

Vadodara is well-known for its exciting nightlife, fascinating museums, and stunning architecture. The Laxmi Vilas Palace is the best surviving example of Indo-Saracenic architecture and has been partly transformed into a museum. The palace, which Major Charles Mant designed in 1880, is one of the cities of Vadodara's most popular tourist destinations. The Maharaja Fateh Singh Museum, located a short distance from the Laxmi Vilas Palace, is renowned for its exceptional collection of paintings by the illustrious artist Raja Ravi Varma.

Dedicate some time to strolling in Sayaji Baugh, a well-maintained garden. The Vadodara Museum, which features a dazzling array of Mughal miniatures, royal artefacts, and European oil paintings, is located in the park near the park's centre. Nazarbaug Palace, Makarpura Palace, Maharaja Sayajirao the University of Baroda, Kirti Mandir, Kirti Stambh, Nyay Mandir, Khanderao Market, Aurobindo Ashram, EME Temple (Dakshinamurty Temple), and Hazira Maqbara are among must-sees.

Tips

Pavagadh-Champaner is an important religious monument and a UNESCO World Heritage Site which should be on your must-visit list.

Check out Tejgarha's Tribal Academy, a one-of-a-kind institution dedicated to the study of the world's indigenous peoples.

The Old City of Junagadh

One may experience the many sides and authentic character of Gujarat during a trip to Junagadh.

Tourist favourites in Junagadh include Girnar, Mahabat Maqbara, Uperkot fort, Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden, Damodar Kund, and Damodarji Temple. Girnar Hill, situated in the city's eastern quadrant, is Jungadh's top tourist draw. The extinct volcano Girnar Hill has been revered by Buddhists, Jains, and Hindus alike since the third century BC. Numerous sacred Hindu and Jain temples sit atop the peak. When the Nawabs acquired control of Junagadh in the 18th century, they erected various structures and public attractions that are still visited by tourists today.

Gir National Park is one of the most visited parks in India, and it is conveniently located near the capital. Every conservationist should make a trip to Gir National Park to see the critically endangered Asiatic lions.

Its main attractions now are its storybook moat, beautiful buildings, and a temple. It's true that this Hollywood hotspot has some medieval-era relics hidden among its modern attractions.

Tips

Gujarati cuisine is delicious and can be found at many restaurants.

Those interested in wildlife and the outdoors may take a vehicle safari in Gir National Park.

Beyond these four main cities, Gujarat's vibrant landscapes stretch for miles and these are the places that if you do get a chance to visit, you must.

Ahmedabad

Established in 1411, Ahmedabad has been recognised as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Discover the pols, winding streets, hidden alleys, and chabutaras of this historic metropolis. Remember to stop by Sabarmati Ashram!

Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar is a tourist paradise with a plethora of attractions. Fossil Park, Dandi Kutir Museum, Indroda Dinosaur, and Adalaj Trimandir are only a few of the best sights in the area.

Rajkot

Rajkot, formerly the capital of a princely state, is today well-known for its ties to the life and times of Mahatma Gandhi. The Swamy Narayana Temple, the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial, and the Lady Wilson Museum are among the most visited attractions.

Bhavnagar

Bhavnagar is not just interesting because it was a princely kingdom in the past, but also because it has some fantastic tourist attractions including the Gandhi Smriti museum, Mahuva Beach, Brahma Kund, and the Velavadar Blackbuck National Park.

Though the list comes to an end the beauty of Gujarat quill never comes to an end.

Gujarat offers several experiences, all of which are unmissable! Now you know what must be your next got to place.