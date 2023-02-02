From mountain tops to riverbeds — spending a wild weekend away in Banff, Canada

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Banff, Canada is a stunning destination that offers something for everyone, from its breathtaking mountain scenery to its turquoise lakes and abundant wildlife.
Banff, Canada is a breathtaking destination located in the heart of the Canadian Rockies. With its stunning mountain scenery, turquoise lakes, and abundant wildlife, Banff is the perfect destination for a weekend escape. In this blog, we'll outline a 36-hour itinerary that will help you make the most of your time in Banff.
Day 1: Arrival and Adventure
Day 2: Nature and Wildlife
By following this 36-hour itinerary, you'll be able to make the most of your time in Banff and experience all that this incredible region has to offer. So pack your bags and head to Banff for a weekend escape like no other.
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
