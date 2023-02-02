From mountain tops to riverbeds — spending a wild weekend away in Banff, Canada

Banff, Canada is a stunning destination that offers something for everyone, from its breathtaking mountain scenery to its turquoise lakes and abundant wildlife.

Banff, Canada is a breathtaking destination located in the heart of the Canadian Rockies. With its stunning mountain scenery, turquoise lakes, and abundant wildlife, Banff is the perfect destination for a weekend escape. In this blog, we'll outline a 36-hour itinerary that will help you make the most of your time in Banff.

Day 1: Arrival and Adventure

10 AM: Arrival in Banff and check-in to your accommodation

11 AM: Rent a car and drive to Lake Louise, one of the most famous attractions in Banff

12 PM: Hike to the top of the famous Lake Louise Trail and take in the stunning views

2 PM: Stop for a picnic lunch at the top of the trail

3 PM: Rent a canoe and explore Lake Louise, taking in the turquoise waters and mountain scenery

7 PM: Head back to your accommodation and enjoy a delicious dinner

Day 2: Nature and Wildlife

9 AM: Start your day with a healthy breakfast

10 AM: Head to the Banff Hot Springs, a series of hot pools surrounded by stunning mountain scenery

11 AM: Take a dip in the hot springs and relax

1 PM: Head to the Johnston Canyon, a stunning riverbed surrounded by towering cliffs and waterfalls

2 PM: Hike the Johnston Canyon Trail and take in the stunning scenery

4 PM: Drive back to your accommodation and pack your bags

7 PM: Enjoy a farewell dinner in Banff and reflect on your amazing 36 hours in this breathtaking destination

By following this 36-hour itinerary, you'll be able to make the most of your time in Banff and experience all that this incredible region has to offer. So pack your bags and head to Banff for a weekend escape like no other.