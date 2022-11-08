By CNBCTV18.com

Nainital, a prominent hill resort in the Kumaon area, is known as a sanctuary for those who like the outdoors. Nainital, which is located at an elevation of around 1938 metres, has a diverse landscape. Naina Peak, Laria Kanta Peak, Sher-ka-Danda, Alma Peak, Handi Bundi, Ayarpatta or Dorothy Seat, and Deopatta or Camel's Back form a magnificent ring around the picturesque area (2422 m).

History

Nainital is called the ‘Tri Rishi Sarovar’ in the Hindu scripture Manas Khand (also known as the ‘Skanda Purana’). Naini Lake is said to have been created when these wise men excavated a hole and drained water from Mansarovar, another holy lake, into this one. Lord Barron, a British nobleman, saw the potential of this hill town as a vacation spot in 1841.

Action sports

Canoeing, kayaking, and parasailing are just a few of the exhilarating activities that draw thrill-seekers to Nainital from around the globe. Hot air ballooning, mountaineering, and rock climbing are at their peak in Nainital during the summer months.

Nainital is home to a number of different markets, however, the most popular ones include Shopping Mall Road, Bohtia Bazaar, and the Mallital Market. Shoppers may stock up on warm woollens, fragrant candles, and unique wooden accents.

Main attractions

Lake Naini

Nainital's beautiful charm relies heavily on this lake. The lake's boating amenities are a major reason for its high annual visitor count. Great retail malls can be found on both the Mallital and Tallital sides of the lake.

Naina Peak, also known as China Peak

Around 6 kilometres from Nainital itself is Naina Peak, the city's highest point. Stunning panoramas of the town and the brilliant, snow-capped Himalayas can be seen from the top.

The Flatts

The Flatts are well known as a fantastic spot for recreational pursuits. A Gurudwara, a mosque, the Naina Devi Temple, and a stunning fountain may all be found there. The Bhotia Market, the Boat House Club, the Masonic Hall, and the playground are all options for day trips.

Nainital's animal park (zoo)

The zoo is conveniently accessible to the bus station and is at an elevation of 2100 metres. Animals including the Himalayan black bear, Himalayan monkey, wolf, Siberian tiger, leopard, palm civet cat, silver pheasant, sambar, and rose-ringed parakeet may all be seen here.

Overlooking a snowy scene

This summit (at 2,300 metres/7590 feet), accessible by aerial rope-way, is a thrilling experience for people of all ages. Incredible panoramas of the Himalayas' snow-capped peaks may be seen from here.

There are several more attractions in Nainital worth seeing if you have some extra time, including the Caves Garden, Governor's House (Raj Bhawan), Dorothy Seat & Tiffin Top, Hanuman Garhi, and Lands End.

How to get there

By air

If you want to fly to Delhi, the closest airport is Pantnagar, which is located 70 km away.

By rail

Nainital is located near a major railhead (Kathgodam, 35 km) that connects to Delhi, Dehradun, and Howrah, as well as other significant towns in India.

By road

When travelling by car, you may reach Nainital from any of India's main cities thanks to National Highway 87. Delhi and Lucknow are just a few of the cities that have regular bus services to and from the city.