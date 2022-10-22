From Kedarkantha to Pindari Glacier: Top five trekking destinations in Uttarakhand

By Sanhita Baruah

When you go hiking in Uttarakhand, you'll be able to see majestic mountains, plains covered with wildflowers, wild and deep woods, holy rivers, and alpine lakes, among many other beautiful sights. Uttarakhand, a state in the Himalayas in northern India, is renowned as a relaxing and scenic travel destination. Those in search of a thrilling break from everyday life may and should arrange a vacation to Uttarakhand in order to participate in the region's top hikes. It doesn't matter whether you're a first-time hiker or a seasoned pro; there's always a path that will send shivers up your spine.

There are many great spots to go trekking in Uttarakhand, from short hikes of 5-10 kilometres over easy terrain to longer, more challenging treks that last several days and cover great distances. There are a variety of hikes to choose from, but some of the more popular ones are Roupkund, the Valley of Flowers, Panch Kredar, and Dodital Lake.

Some of Uttarakhand's finest hikes include the following:

The Kedarnath Trek

Kedarkantha is the undisputed queen of winter treks, and rightfully so. Trekkers love it because of the stunning scenery, the relatively simple paths, and the knee-deep snow that may accumulate in the winter. The pine woodlands of the beautiful Govind National Park provide the setting for the ‘easy on endurance’ track. Reaching an elevation of 12,500 feet is rewarding because of the scenery.

The Kedarkantha trail offers a one-of-a-kind perspective of the cosmos, as well as beautiful meadows, snowy pathways, lovely towns, a fragrant pine forest, sky-scraping peaks, placid rivers, and the faint rumblings of mythical tales.

Hiking the Valley of Flowers

The West Himalayan area of Uttarakhand is home to the Valley of Flowers, a natural bouquet endowed with unique and exotic Himalayan flora. Trekking to the Valley of Flowers requires navigating through several glaciers, waterfalls, and bridges, as well as a forest-lined river called the Pushpawati.

Plush meadows brimming with rare alpine flowers and varied animals may be found in this valley, which is part of a UNESCO-listed World Heritage Site.

Expedition to the Chopta Chandrasila

Those who like high-altitude treks could go on an exciting adventure to Chandrashila, the peak of Tungnath, a popular tourist destination. It stands roughly 4, 000 m above sea level. Your efforts will be rewarded with breath-taking vistas of mountains including Nandadevi, Bandarpunch, Trisul, Kedar Peak, and Chaukhamba. Explore the Himalayas' more chill side by hiking amid their verdant forests and towering snow peaks. Navigate your way through the icy woods and learn about the many flora and wildlife that can be found at this 13,000-foot elevation. Chopta is a beautiful, undiscovered place known as the ‘Mini Switzerland of Uttarakhand.’ Here, you may get in touch with nature and relax your mind, body, and spirit. Follow the path to Chandrashila, also known as ‘Moon Rock,’ the peak of Tungnath, later.

Travel to Har Ki Dun

Har Ki Dun, located in GB Pant National Park, is a cradle-shaped valley at an elevation of 3,566 metres. Har Ki Dun is without a doubt one of the most stunning hiking destinations that exemplifies the unparalleled natural beauty of Uttarakhand, with its snow-covered peaks and alpine greenery.

Incredible panoramas of the remote regions of the Garhwal Himalayas may be seen from Har Ki Dun. One of India's most stunning landscapes, it's a great starting point for any number of hiking or trekking adventures.

The Pindari Hike

Pindari Glacier, located in the stunning Kumaon Himalayas, is a popular destination for both novice and seasoned hikers since it is one of the easiest glacier hikes available. The Pindari Trek, one of the world's most stunning hikes, is open for business between May and October.

When talking about potential trekking destinations, Uttarakhand is always mentioned first. There are simple, moderate, and advanced levels of hiking paths in Kumaon and Garhwal (Uttarakhand). The hikes in Uttaranchal may be enjoyable for trekkers of all skill levels. Those looking to go off the beaten road and discover the region's hidden treasures flock to Uttarakhand for the purpose of hiking. The Chopta Tunganath and Kedarkantha treks, in particular, have seen a surge in interest in recent years.