From historic landmarks and bustling markets, embracing the chaos of Delhi

Delhi is a city that offers a perfect blend of rich history, delicious food, and exciting shopping. From its historic landmarks and bustling markets to its delicious street food and vibrant nightlife, you'll have an unforgettable time in this wild and chaotic city.

Delhi, the capital city of India, is a vibrant and chaotic metropolis known for its rich history, delicious food, and bustling markets. It's the perfect destination for a wild and exciting weekend getaway. Here's a guide to spending a wild weekend in Delhi.

Day 1: Exploring Old Delhi

Upon arrival in Delhi, start your day by exploring the historic streets of Old Delhi. Take a rickshaw ride through the winding lanes and visit famous landmarks such as the Red Fort and the Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in India. In the afternoon, take a stroll through the bustling Chandni Chowk market, where you can find everything from spices and textiles to jewellery and electronics.

Day 2: Discovering New Delhi

On your second day in Delhi, take a tour of New Delhi, which is the more modern part of the city. Start by visiting the famous India Gate, a war memorial and national monument, and then head to the Qutub Minar, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the tallest minaret in India. In the afternoon, visit the Lotus Temple, a Bahai House of Worship shaped like a lotus flower.

Day 3: Food Crawl

Delhi is known for its delicious street food, and there's no better way to experience it than by going on a food crawl. From chaat and samosas to parathas and biryani, there's a wide variety of street food to try. Take a stroll through the streets of Delhi and stop at different street food vendors to try different dishes.

ALSO READ | How to explore India’s rich cultural heritage through its best sites The Taj Mahal and Khajuraho

Day 4: Shopping

On your last day in Delhi, indulge in some shopping at the famous Connaught Place and Lajpat Nagar market. Connaught Place is a popular shopping destination for high-end brands, and Lajpat Nagar is known for its local handicrafts and textiles.

Overall, Delhi is a city that offers a perfect blend of rich history, delicious food, and exciting shopping. From its historic landmarks and bustling markets to its delicious street food and vibrant nightlife, you'll have an unforgettable time in this wild and chaotic city. So, pack your bags and head to Delhi for a wild weekend getaway!