English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel Newsdestinations NewsFrom historic landmarks and bustling markets, embracing the chaos of Delhi

From historic landmarks and bustling markets, embracing the chaos of Delhi

From historic landmarks and bustling markets, embracing the chaos of Delhi
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sanhita Baruah  Apr 22, 2023 2:04:17 PM IST (Published)

Delhi is a city that offers a perfect blend of rich history, delicious food, and exciting shopping. From its historic landmarks and bustling markets to its delicious street food and vibrant nightlife, you'll have an unforgettable time in this wild and chaotic city.

Delhi, the capital city of India, is a vibrant and chaotic metropolis known for its rich history, delicious food, and bustling markets. It's the perfect destination for a wild and exciting weekend getaway. Here's a guide to spending a wild weekend in Delhi.

Recommended Articles

View All
Earth Day: 10-year-old Prasiddhi Singh has already planted 1 lakh trees — and she’s just begun

Earth Day: 10-year-old Prasiddhi Singh has already planted 1 lakh trees — and she’s just begun

Apr 22, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Earth Day 2023: Investing in the planet with sustainable choices

Earth Day 2023: Investing in the planet with sustainable choices

Apr 22, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: Earth Day 2023 — India Inc needs to work on climate and environmental literacy

Coach Soch: Earth Day 2023 — India Inc needs to work on climate and environmental literacy

Apr 22, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

The Israel Ambassador to India writes on how to save the planet with innovation — the experience from home

The Israel Ambassador to India writes on how to save the planet with innovation — the experience from home

Apr 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Day 1: Exploring Old Delhi
Upon arrival in Delhi, start your day by exploring the historic streets of Old Delhi. Take a rickshaw ride through the winding lanes and visit famous landmarks such as the Red Fort and the Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in India. In the afternoon, take a stroll through the bustling Chandni Chowk market, where you can find everything from spices and textiles to jewellery and electronics.
Day 2: Discovering New Delhi
On your second day in Delhi, take a tour of New Delhi, which is the more modern part of the city. Start by visiting the famous India Gate, a war memorial and national monument, and then head to the Qutub Minar, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the tallest minaret in India. In the afternoon, visit the Lotus Temple, a Bahai House of Worship shaped like a lotus flower.
Day 3: Food Crawl
Delhi is known for its delicious street food, and there's no better way to experience it than by going on a food crawl. From chaat and samosas to parathas and biryani, there's a wide variety of street food to try. Take a stroll through the streets of Delhi and stop at different street food vendors to try different dishes.
ALSO READ | How to explore India’s rich cultural heritage through its best sites The Taj Mahal and Khajuraho
Day 4: Shopping
On your last day in Delhi, indulge in some shopping at the famous Connaught Place and Lajpat Nagar market. Connaught Place is a popular shopping destination for high-end brands, and Lajpat Nagar is known for its local handicrafts and textiles.
Overall, Delhi is a city that offers a perfect blend of rich history, delicious food, and exciting shopping. From its historic landmarks and bustling markets to its delicious street food and vibrant nightlife, you'll have an unforgettable time in this wild and chaotic city. So, pack your bags and head to Delhi for a wild weekend getaway!
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Chandni ChowkConnaught PlaceDelhiNew DelhiQutub MinarWild Weekend
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X