From Hallelujah Mountains to Mirror of Infinity: These natural wonders will leave you breathless

The natural world is full of wonders. There are towering mountains, vast oceans and otherworldly natural formations that seem to defy reality. These sights and surroundings are a must visit for every travel enthusiast. Here are six natural wonders that look unreal and you must take a trip to find out hopw magical they are.

No 1: Zhangjiajie National Forest Park - The Hallelujah Mountains

In the heart of China's Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, a landscape straight out of dreams unfolds. The Hallelujah Mountains, known for their surreal appearance, seem to defy the laws of gravity. Rising up to an astonishing 1,000 meters (3,300 feet) above the ground, these sandstone and limestone marvels transport you to the fantastical realm of the movie Avatar.