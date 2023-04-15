Following the Trail of Money Heist: Exploring the real-life locations of the hit show

Money Heist is a show that has captured the hearts of millions around the world, and the locations used in the show are just as captivating. From the Royal Mint of Spain to the streets of Lisbon, these real-life locations will transport you straight into the world of the show

If you're a fan of the hit Netflix series Money Heist, you might be wondering where the show was actually filmed. Look no further! In this article, we'll take a deep dive into the locations used in Money Heist, and the real-life places you can visit to immerse yourself in the world of the show.

Let's get started!

The Royal Mint of Spain - Madrid, Spain

The Royal Mint of Spain serves as the primary location for the heist in the show. The exterior shots of the building were filmed at the actual Royal Mint in Madrid, Spain. Visitors can take a tour of the Royal Mint to see the historic building where the show's heist takes place.

Toledo, Spain

Toledo is a beautiful medieval city located just outside of Madrid. It was used as the backdrop for several scenes in Money Heist, including the scene where the robbers make their escape on horseback. Visitors can explore the city's historic streets and landmarks, including the stunning Alcázar of Toledo.

Panama City, Panama

In season 3 of Money Heist, the team heads to Panama to continue their heist. The scenes were filmed in the city's historic district, known for its colourful buildings and bustling atmosphere. Visitors can explore the area's vibrant streets and soak up the local culture.

Florence, Italy

In season 3, the team also travels to Florence, Italy, to continue their heist. The scenes were filmed in the historic city centre, with its stunning architecture and rich history. Visitors can explore the city's many museums, art galleries, and iconic landmarks, such as the Duomo and the Ponte Vecchio.

Lisbon, Portugal

In season 4, the team moves their operation to Lisbon, Portugal. The city's historic Alfama neighbourhood served as the backdrop for several scenes in the show. Visitors can explore the winding streets and colourful buildings of Alfama, and take in the city's stunning views from the Miradouro de Santa Luzia.

