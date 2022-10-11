By Sanhita Baruah

Whenever winter makes its way to Himachal Pradesh, the landscape drapes itself in a magical white robe of serenity in the most picturesque way possible. It is often agreed that Himachal Pradesh is at its most beautiful and welcoming during the winter months. Tourists may go skiing or just enjoy the snowfall in one of Himachal Pradesh's numerous snowy destinations. Visit the state in the winter to experience the enchantment of the region's scenery for yourself. The winters in Himachal are known to be quite cold, but they are also absolutely captivating, and we have highlighted some of the greatest spots to explore below.

Manali

If you're planning a vacation to Himachal Pradesh in December, you should definitely make it to Manali, since it's the most adaptable and popular destination in the state and a favourite with honeymooners, families, and single travellers alike. Manali has everything a tourist might want, from five-star accommodations and breathtaking scenery to delicious cuisine. Therefore, it remains at the top of every year's list of recommended itineraries for Winter getaways in Himachal Pradesh.

Hotspot: Do not miss out on the Shiv, Manu, and especially Hadimba temples

Shimla

Shimla, like various other parts of Himachal Pradesh, wears a heavenly glow in the winter. Winters here are nothing short of heavenly. Shimla is a popular wintertime vacation spot in Himachal Pradesh, and for good reason: the city has a wealth of attractions, exciting activities, delicious cuisine, cosy hotels, and an ever-crowded Mall Road. But what really sets Shimla apart are the historic buildings and the proximity to beautiful mountains.

Hotspots: Christ Church, Jakhoo Peak, Vice Regal lodge, and loads more.

Mcleodganj

Mcleodganj, sometimes known as ‘Little Lhasa,’ is an extraordinary hill station where Indian and Tibetan traditions coexist together. The town is one of the best in Himachal to visit in the winter months not only because of its rich cultural heritage, but also because of the many cafés that provide delicious Italian, Tibetan, and Himachali cuisines.

Hotspots: Dal Lake, the Tibetan Museum, Namgyal Monastery, the Bhagsunath Temple, the Baglamukhi Temple, and the Namgyal Pass

Kullu

Kullu is an obvious choice when discussing the finest mountain resorts in Himachal Pradesh. It is a picturesque valley and a popular tourist destination, drawing visitors at all times of the year. Kullu, with its fruit orchards, beautiful streams, and lush meadows, is a mystical getaway, particularly in the cold winter months. River rafting, hiking, and even paragliding are just some of the other adventures available to you.

Hotspots: Manikaran's Hot Springs, Himalayan National Park, Kheer Ganga and Temple of Raghunath

Lake Prashar

Parashar Lake's splendour during the winter months is unparalleled, and that fact alone should compel you to visit the lake this season. This hidden treasure is among the greatest spots to visit in Himachal, and it is best discovered during winter. If you plan on spending the winter in what is perhaps the coldest part of Himachal Pradesh, don't skimp on the thermals.

Hotspots: The Arya Samaj Mandir and the Panchvaktra Temple.

If you're planning a vacation to Himachal Pradesh in December, you probably aren't done looking for the greatest sites to see. Luckily, we have compiled a list of some of the absolute-visit destinations that you must include in your itinerary. A winter getaway to one of these places is definitely in order. So, this season, why not finally visit the winter paradise you've always imagined? Bon Voyage!