FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: How Dubai will benefit

While the UAE did not make the cut for the World Cup in Qatar, they stand to benefit greatly from an influx of spectators in their hotels, restaurants, and transportation options.

It is believed that fans would choose to remain in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, rather than in small Gulf neighbour Qatar, for the duration of the event in November and December.

Many analysts believe that fans would flock to Dubai instead of Qatar because of the country's high lodging rates and the city's more liberal climate, which includes a greater supply of alcohol.

At least 30 round-trip flights per day will be operated by FlyDubai to Doha, which is just an hour's drive and is part of a total of 160 shuttle routes from towns in the asset Gulf.

ALSO READ:

The gain in wealth or prosperity

Some cultural norms in Dubai, such as those regarding alcohol use and modesty in dress, are more permissive than in other places.

Just two years have passed since Doha and the UAE were at loggerheads over a regional embargo that separated Qatar from its neighbours, and yet the country stands to reap significant economic benefits and reflect considerable reflected glory from hosting the very first World Cup on Arab territory.

According to the Dubai Sports Council, the city might see as many as one million World Cup visitors. Given that Qatar anticipates a comparable amount, the forecast may be too optimistic.

Still, the city of Dubai is getting ready with fan zones established in parks, beaches, the financial district, and hotels offering discounted rates.

Shuttle flights and transportation to and from the airport and designated fan areas are included in such packages.

ALSO READ: 3 unique homestays in Kerala that make for a perfect soul soothing retreat

With a World Cup ticket, visitors visiting the United Arab Emirates may get a multiple-entry visa for only 100 dirhams ($27).

Riders on the World Cup subway

It's safe to assume that the influx of World Cup visitors to Dubai won't be the sole source of transportation in the city. Innumerable individuals from all walks of life have travelled great distances in hopes of seeing this unforgettable event.

Among the reasons given for preferring to remain in Dubai during the games, ‘convenience’ was highlighted by Expat Sport, an organisation authorised by FIFA to offer match luxury packages for the Doha tournament.

The proximity of the two cities, with just an hour separating them by air, and the availability of frequent shuttle service between them.

In Dubai, football fans will have their own hotel on the artificial Palm island, which is designed like a frond.

Bookings from countries including Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and India have increased recently. In such a short time, we anticipate having all available room nights reserved.

Sheikh Mohammed, Emir of Dubai and Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, stated on Sunday that hotel occupancy rates in the UAE are already 40% higher than they were before COVID-19 struck in 2019, with a "great tourist performance" predicted this winter.

Official statistics show that as of May, Dubai was home to 769 hotels totalling more than 140,000 guest rooms, a considerable increase from the beginning of the year.

Doha, a metropolis of 2.4 million, will get shuttle flights from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman to ease the burden on available lodging.

Nonetheless, compared to other Gulf nations, Dubai has an edge due to its already substantial status as a tourism hotspot.