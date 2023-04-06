Exploring unique Easter celebrations exclusive to Goa

Easter is one of the most significant religious festivals celebrated around the world. In Goa, the festival is celebrated with great pomp and fervour, with unique traditions that are exclusive to the region. Here are some of the Easter celebrations exclusive to Goa:
1. The Burning of Judas
On the day before Easter, Goans celebrate the burning of Judas, a symbolic ritual that involves burning an effigy of Judas Iscariot, who betrayed Jesus. The effigy is made from straw, old clothes, and sometimes even fireworks. The effigy is then paraded around the village, and at the end of the procession, it is set on fire, symbolising the punishment of Judas.
2. Sorrowful Procession
On Good Friday, a sorrowful procession takes place in Goa. The procession includes a re-enactment of Jesus carrying the cross to the Calvary. The devotees walk in a procession carrying candles and singing hymns. The procession culminates in the burning of the effigy of Judas.
3. Fonna Kacheri
On Easter Sunday, a unique tradition called Fonna Kacheri takes place in Goa. It is a traditional music program that is organised in churches across the state. The program features a fusion of Western classical and Indian music, performed by renowned musicians.
4. Easter Egg Painting
Easter eggs are an important part of the Easter celebration in Goa. On Easter Sunday, families get together and paint Easter eggs in various colours and designs. The eggs are then exchanged with friends and relatives as a sign of love and respect.
5. Traditional Easter Meal
Easter is also a time for families to come together and share a traditional meal. In Goa, the traditional Easter meal consists of dishes like Sorpotel, Sannas, and Vindaloo. Sorpotel is a spicy meat dish, while Sannas are a type of steamed rice cake. Vindaloo is a spicy pork dish that is cooked in a marinade of vinegar and spices.
Easter is a time of great celebration in Goa, with unique traditions and customs that are exclusive to the region. From the burning of Judas to the Fonna Kacheri, these traditions add to the festive spirit of Easter and make it a truly special occasion.
