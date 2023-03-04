Exploring Tirthan Valley; A guide to the Himalayan retreat

Tirthan Valley is a town that has a lot to offer, and 36 hours is just enough time to get a taste of what the town has to offer. With its stunning natural beauty, delicious food, and endless outdoor activities, Tirthan Valley is a destination that should not be missed.

Tirthan Valley, located in the state of Himachal Pradesh in northern India, is a secluded mountain valley known for its natural beauty, tranquil atmosphere, and adventurous opportunities. With its stunning views of the Himalayas, delicious food, and endless outdoor activities, Tirthan Valley is the perfect destination for a quick getaway. Here's a guide to help you make the most of your 36 hours in Tirthan Valley.

Day 1:

Morning:

Take a trek to the Great Himalayan National Park: This trek offers stunning views of the Himalayas and the surrounding meadows. The trek is a moderate-level hike and takes about 6-7 hours to complete.

Visit the Tirthan River: This river is a popular spot for fishing and rafting. It is also a great place to relax and enjoy scenic views.

Afternoon:

Enjoy a delicious Himachali meal: Tirthan Valley is known for its delicious Himachali cuisine, and you can't leave the town without trying some of the local dishes. Some popular options include dham, sidu, and chana madra.

Visit the Serloskar Lake: This beautiful lake is located a few kilometres from Tirthan Valley and is known for its stunning views of the Himalayas and the surrounding forest. It's a great place to take a hike and enjoy the natural beauty of the area.

Evening:

Take a stroll through the bustling market: Tirthan Valley's market is a great place to experience the town's vibrant culture. You can find everything from traditional handicrafts to fresh fruits and vegetables.

Enjoy a cultural performance: Tirthan Valley is known for its traditional music and dance performances, and there are many venues where you can see a show in the evening.

Day 2:

Morning:

Visit the Raghupur Fort: This fort offers a great view of the Tirthan Valley and the surrounding mountains. It's a great place to take a hike and explore the history of the valley.

Visit the Jibhi: This small village is located a few kilometres from Tirthan Valley and is known for its beautiful views and peaceful atmosphere.

Afternoon:

Enjoy a traditional Pahari meal: Tirthan Valley is famous for its traditional Pahari cuisine, and you can't leave the town without trying some of the local dishes. Some popular options include chana madra, dham, and sidu.

Take a dip in the hot springs of Tirthan Valley: Tirthan Valley is known for its hot springs, it's a great place to relax and rejuvenate.

Evening:

Take a stroll along the Tirthan River: The Tirthan River is an important part of Tirthan Valley's history and culture, and a walk along the river is a great way to experience the town from a different perspective.

Enjoy a bonfire and stargazing: Tirthan Valley is known for its beautiful night sky and stargazing is a must-do activity. You can organize a bonfire in the evening to enjoy a beautiful view of the stars.

Tirthan Valley is a town that has a lot to offer, and 36 hours is just enough time to get a taste of what the town has to offer. With its stunning natural beauty, delicious food, and endless outdoor activities, Tirthan Valley is a destination that should not be missed.