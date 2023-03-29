Exploring the spiritual side of Zanskar: Spending 2 days in Phugtal Gompa

Phugtal Gompa is a hidden gem that is waiting to be explored. Its stunning location, ancient history, and spiritual significance make it one of the most unique and unforgettable destinations in the world.

Phugtal Gompa is an ancient Buddhist monastery located in the Zanskar region of the Indian Himalayas. It is one of the most isolated monasteries in the world, accessible only by foot or horseback. In this blog, we will take you on a virtual journey to this spiritual wonderland and guide you through the essentials of visiting Phugtal Gompa.

Getting to Phugtal Gompa

The nearest town to Phugtal Gompa is Padum, which is located about 250 km from Kargil. From Padum, visitors can hire a taxi or take a shared jeep to reach the village of Ichar, which is the starting point of the trek to Phugtal Gompa. The trek is about 7 km long and takes around 2-3 hours to complete. Visitors can also hire horses to make the journey more comfortable.

The History of Phugtal Gompa

Phugtal Gompa was founded in the 12th century by the Tibetan monk Gangsem Sherap Sampo. The monastery is built into the side of a cliff and is believed to be one of the oldest monasteries in the region. The monastery has been a center of Buddhist learning for centuries and is considered to be one of the most important pilgrimage sites in the region.

Exploring Phugtal Gompa

Visitors to Phugtal Gompa can expect to be transported to another world. The monastery is built into a cave that overlooks the Tsarap River, and the views are breathtaking. The cave is adorned with colorful Buddhist paintings, and the atmosphere is serene and peaceful. Visitors can explore the different parts of the monastery, including the prayer halls, meditation rooms, and living quarters of the monks. Visitors can also witness the daily rituals and ceremonies of the monks, which are a sight to behold.

Things to Remember

Visitors are advised to wear comfortable clothing and shoes suitable for trekking.

It is essential to carry sufficient water and snacks for the journey.

Visitors are expected to respect the culture and traditions of the monastery and behave appropriately.

Photography is allowed, but visitors are advised to seek permission before taking photographs of the monks or inside the monastery.

Where to stay near Phugtal Gompa

There are no hotels or guesthouses near Phugtal Gompa. Visitors can stay in Padum, which has several options for accommodation ranging from budget hotels to luxury resorts.

Phugtal Gompa is a hidden gem that is waiting to be explored. Its stunning location, ancient history, and spiritual significance make it one of the most unique and unforgettable destinations in the world. A visit to Phugtal Gompa is not just a journey into the heart of Zanskar but also a journey into the depths of one's soul. So pack your bags, put on your trekking shoes, and embark on an adventure of a lifetime to the spiritual wonderland of Phugtal Gompa.

