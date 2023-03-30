Exploring the natural wonders: Spending 2 precious days in Chalakudy

Chalakudy is a hidden gem that is waiting to be explored. The town's natural beauty, coupled with the warmth of its people, makes it a must-visit destination for anyone travelling to Kerala.

Chalakudy is a town situated in the Thrissur district of Kerala, India. The town is known for its breathtaking natural beauty, picturesque waterfalls, and vibrant culture. In this article, we will take you on a virtual tour of Chalakudy and share some of the must-visit places in and around the town.

Getting to Chalakudy

Chalakudy is well-connected by road, rail, and air. The nearest airport is the Cochin International Airport, which is about 30 km away from the town. From the airport, visitors can take a taxi or a bus to reach Chalakudy. The town also has a railway station, and there are frequent trains from major cities in India. Visitors can also take a bus or hire a taxi to reach Chalakudy.

Places to visit in Chalakudy

Athirapally Waterfalls

Athirapally Waterfalls is a majestic waterfall located about 30 km from Chalakudy. The waterfall is situated amidst lush green forests and is a popular tourist spot in Kerala. The sight of water cascading down from a height of 80 feet is a sight to behold. Visitors can also take a dip in the natural pool at the bottom of the waterfall and enjoy the refreshing water.

ALSO READ | Know the reason for rare sighting of northern lights in US skies

Vazhachal Waterfalls

Vazhachal Waterfalls is another breathtaking waterfall located near Chalakudy. The waterfall is situated amidst dense forests and is an ideal spot for nature lovers. The sound of water gushing down from a height of 60 feet is music to the ears. Visitors can also take a walk in the nearby forest and spot exotic birds and animals.

Sholayar Dam

Sholayar Dam is a popular picnic spot located about 87 km from Chalakudy. The dam is situated amidst picturesque surroundings and is an ideal spot for a family outing. Visitors can also take a boat ride in the nearby reservoir and soak in the serene surroundings.

ALSO READ | Best five spots to view the Aurora Borealis

Where to stay in Chalakudy

Chalakudy has several options for accommodation ranging from budget hotels to luxury resorts. Visitors can choose to stay in the town or opt for homestays and guesthouses in the nearby villages to experience the local culture and hospitality.

Chalakudy is a hidden gem that is waiting to be explored. The town's natural beauty, coupled with the warmth of its people, makes it a must-visit destination for anyone travelling to Kerala. From the majestic Athirapally Waterfalls to the serene Sholayar Dam, there is something for everyone in Chalakudy. So, pack your bags and get ready for an unforgettable journey through the natural wonders of Chalakudy.