Exploring the natural beauty of Shillong: A journey through stunning landscapes

Shillong is a city that's blessed with natural beauty, and exploring its stunning landscapes is a must-do for anyone visiting the region. From the crystal-clear waters of Umiam Lake to the lush green forests of Mawphlang, Shillong has something for every nature lover.
Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya, is a hidden gem in India's northeast. With its stunning landscapes, pristine waterfalls, and lush green forests, Shillong is a nature lover's paradise. In this post, we'll take you on a journey through some of the most breathtaking natural wonders of Shillong.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Explainer: Why SC directed committee for Election Commission appointment might run into starting troubles
Mar 6, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Midair Musings: Here’s explained why Indian airlines are set to see a more stable flight-path now
Mar 6, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles
Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary
Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Umiam Lake
Located just a short drive from the city centre, Umiam Lake is a man-made reservoir that offers stunning views of the surrounding hills. With its crystal-clear water and lush green surroundings, Umiam Lake is the perfect spot for a picnic or a leisurely boat ride.
Shillong Peak
Shillong Peak is the highest point in the city and offers panoramic views of the surrounding hills and valleys. To reach the peak, you'll need to climb a short flight of stairs, but the stunning views are well worth the effort.
Elephant Falls
Located just a few kilometres outside the city, Elephant Falls is a three-tiered waterfall that's a must-visit for nature lovers. The falls get their name from the elephant-like rock at the base of the waterfall, which has unfortunately been damaged due to natural erosion. However, the waterfall still remains a popular spot for tourists and locals alike.
Laitlum Canyon
Laitlum Canyon is a hidden gem in Shillong that's slowly gaining popularity among tourists. The canyon offers stunning views of the surrounding hills and valleys and is a perfect spot for trekking and camping.
Mawphlang Sacred Forest
Located just a short drive from Shillong, the Mawphlang Sacred Forest is a protected area that's home to a diverse range of flora and fauna. The forest is considered sacred by the local Khasi tribe and is a must-visit for anyone interested in eco-tourism.
Conclusion
Shillong is a city that's blessed with natural beauty, and exploring its stunning landscapes is a must-do for anyone visiting the region. From the crystal-clear waters of Umiam Lake to the lush green forests of Mawphlang, Shillong has something for every nature lover. So, why not book a trip to this hidden gem and experience the beauty of Meghalaya for yourself?
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!