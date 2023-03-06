Exploring the natural beauty of Shillong: A journey through stunning landscapes

Shillong is a city that's blessed with natural beauty, and exploring its stunning landscapes is a must-do for anyone visiting the region. From the crystal-clear waters of Umiam Lake to the lush green forests of Mawphlang, Shillong has something for every nature lover.

Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya, is a hidden gem in India's northeast. With its stunning landscapes, pristine waterfalls, and lush green forests, Shillong is a nature lover's paradise. In this post, we'll take you on a journey through some of the most breathtaking natural wonders of Shillong.

Umiam Lake

Located just a short drive from the city centre, Umiam Lake is a man-made reservoir that offers stunning views of the surrounding hills. With its crystal-clear water and lush green surroundings, Umiam Lake is the perfect spot for a picnic or a leisurely boat ride.

Shillong Peak

Shillong Peak is the highest point in the city and offers panoramic views of the surrounding hills and valleys. To reach the peak, you'll need to climb a short flight of stairs, but the stunning views are well worth the effort.

Elephant Falls

Located just a few kilometres outside the city, Elephant Falls is a three-tiered waterfall that's a must-visit for nature lovers. The falls get their name from the elephant-like rock at the base of the waterfall, which has unfortunately been damaged due to natural erosion. However, the waterfall still remains a popular spot for tourists and locals alike.

Laitlum Canyon

Laitlum Canyon is a hidden gem in Shillong that's slowly gaining popularity among tourists. The canyon offers stunning views of the surrounding hills and valleys and is a perfect spot for trekking and camping.

Mawphlang Sacred Forest

Located just a short drive from Shillong, the Mawphlang Sacred Forest is a protected area that's home to a diverse range of flora and fauna. The forest is considered sacred by the local Khasi tribe and is a must-visit for anyone interested in eco-tourism.

Conclusion

Shillong is a city that's blessed with natural beauty, and exploring its stunning landscapes is a must-do for anyone visiting the region. From the crystal-clear waters of Umiam Lake to the lush green forests of Mawphlang, Shillong has something for every nature lover. So, why not book a trip to this hidden gem and experience the beauty of Meghalaya for yourself?