Exploring the Hidden Gems: A tour through the backroads of Kashmir

Kashmir, known for its picturesque landscapes, is a place of natural beauty and rich culture. The state is situated in the northernmost region of India and Pakistan, and it offers a wide range of activities for visitors. But beyond the usual tourist spots, there are many hidden gems that can be found by taking a tour through the backroads of Kashmir. In this blog post, we will explore the lesser-known places and experiences that await those who venture off the beaten path.

Village Life

One of the best ways to immerse yourself in the culture of Kashmir is to visit a traditional village. These villages often have a strong sense of community, and visitors can experience the local way of life by interacting with the villagers and observing their daily activities. Visitors can also sample traditional village food, see traditional handicrafts being made and witness the traditional attire of the locals.

Trekking

Kashmir is home to some of the most beautiful and challenging treks in the world. From the easy and picturesque to the strenuous and challenging, there is a trek for everyone. Trekking through the backroads of Kashmir provides visitors with the opportunity to experience the natural beauty of the region and to witness the traditional way of life of the local communities.

Houseboats

Kashmir is known for its houseboats, which are traditional wooden boats that are used as accommodation. The houseboats offer a unique way to experience the region and are a great way to escape the hustle and bustle of the cities. Visitors can stay in a houseboat and explore the backwaters of Kashmir and enjoy the serene and tranquil surroundings.

Handicrafts

Kashmir is famous for its traditional handicrafts, which include woodcarving, papier-mache, and shawl-making. Visitors can experience the handicraft culture by visiting local workshops and observing the artisans at work. They can also purchase traditional handicrafts as souvenirs.

Cuisine

Kashmiri cuisine is known for its rich flavours and use of local ingredients. Visitors can experience the food culture by trying traditional dishes such as rogan josh, dum aloo, and gushtaba. They can also sample traditional sweets such as phirni and kulfi.

Kashmir is a place of natural beauty and rich culture, and there is much to discover beyond the usual tourist spots. From visiting traditional villages to trekking through the mountains to exploring the backwaters on a houseboat, to experiencing the traditional handicrafts and cuisine, there are many hidden gems to be found in the backroads of Kashmir. So next time you visit, make sure to venture off the beaten path and discover the true essence of this beautiful region.