To explore Bhitarkanika, all visitors need an entrance permit, which can be obtained at Khola or Gupti gates. The primary mode of transportation within the park is boats or you can walk through the dense mangroves, which is not ideal. All boats available for rent are approved by the Forest Service.

Bhitarkanika Mangroves, is a wetland nestland in the eastern state of Odisha. It covers an area of nearly 650 sq in the Brahmani River and Baitarani River deltas. Discover this mangrove forest in the eastern corner of Indian. This off-the-beaten-path destination offers a unique blend of water, sand, and wilderness, making it an ideal retreat for nature enthusiasts. Home to picturesque beaches, verdant hiking paths, and thrilling boat cruises, Bhitarkanika promises an unforgettable adventure.

Flora and Fauna

Bhitarkanika boasts a diverse array of wildlife, including pythons, monitor lizards, wild boars, hyenas, spotted deer, wildcats, and jungle fowl. However, the most dominant vegetation consists of mangrove plants, showcasing a greater variety of mangrove species than even the renowned Sundarbans mangrove forests.

Best time to visit

The peak visiting season is from October to March, offering pleasant weather and excellent opportunities to explore the area. However, the monsoons from May 14th to July 31st create a spectacular ambience, making rainy river boating a unique and enjoyable experience. Note that during this time, the woodland area is off-limits, but you can still walk along the sides of the mangrove woods dispersed across various communities.

Even in the summer, Bhitarkanika is a sight to behold. It is more than just a crocodile habitat; it's a serene and lush natural paradise with lower temperatures compared to the rest of Odisha, making evenings truly relaxing and enjoyable.

How to Reach Bhitarkanika National Park

Bhitarkanika National Park is situated in the Kendrapara district of Odisha. Accessible from major cities, such as Bhubaneswar, it provides a safe haven for marine and animal species. The park covers an area of 145 square kilometres and is part of the larger Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary, which spans over 500 square kilometres. The national park was designated in 1988, while the sanctuary was established in 1975. The sanctuary's rich biodiversity is enhanced by the presence of numerous rivers flowing through the area.

By Air

The easiest way to reach Bhitarkanika is through the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar. The park's main entrances at Khola and Gupti are about a four-hour drive (145 km) from the airport, and both buses and taxis are readily available for transportation.

Via Rail

Bhitarkanika can also be accessed through the Bhadrak Railway Station, located on the Kolkata-Chennai main route. From Bhadrak, take a bus to the river port of Chandbali and then a boat to Bhitarkanika. Alternatively, the Cuttack Railway Station, about 116 km away, provides access to one of the entrance points to Bhitarkanika.

By Road

The park's primary entrances are at Khola and Gupti. Many travellers prefer the scenic 115 km or 107 km drive between Bhubaneswar and Khola. You can also reach Bhitarkanika by taking a boat from the river ports of Chandbali (52 km) or Jayanagar (70 km) located near Bhadrak.

Getting around

To explore Bhitarkanika, you'll need an entrance permit, which can be obtained at the Khola or Gupti gates. The primary modes of transportation within the park are boats and walking through the dense mangrove trees. All boats available for rent are approved by the Forest Service, and it is recommended to make reservations to ensure a smooth and enjoyable journey.