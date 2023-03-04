Exploring natural beauty of Kasol; A guide to the Himalayan Paradise

Kasol is a town that has a lot to offer, and 36 hours is just enough time to get a taste of what the town has to offer. With its stunning natural beauty, delicious food, and endless outdoor activities, Kasol is a destination that should not be missed.

Kasol, located in the state of Himachal Pradesh in northern India, is a picturesque mountain village known for its natural beauty, tranquil atmosphere, and vibrant hippie culture. With its stunning views of the Himalayas, delicious food, and endless outdoor activities, Kasol is the perfect destination for a quick getaway. Here's a guide to help you make the most of your 36 hours in Kasol.

Day 1:

Morning:

Take a hike to the Kheerganga Trek: This trek is one of the most popular activities in Kasol and offers stunning views of the Himalayas and the Parvati Valley. The trek is a moderate-level hike and takes about 4-5 hours to complete.

Visit the Manikaran Sahib Gurudwara: This gurudwara is a holy site for Sikhs and is known for its hot springs which are believed to have healing properties.

Afternoon:

Enjoy a delicious Israeli meal: Kasol is known for its vibrant Israeli community and delicious Israeli cuisine. Some popular dishes include shakshuka, falafel, and hummus.

Visit the Chalal Village: This small village is located a few kilometres from Kasol and is known for its beautiful views and peaceful atmosphere. It's a great place to relax and take in the beauty of the town.

Evening:

Take a stroll through the bustling market: Kasol's market is a great place to experience the town's vibrant culture. You can find everything from traditional handicrafts to fresh fruits and vegetables.

Enjoy live music at a local café: Kasol is known for its lively café culture, and there are many venues where you can enjoy live music and a drink in the evening.

Day 2:

Morning:

Visit the Rasol Pass Trek: This trek is a little more challenging than the Kheerganga trek but offers even more stunning views of the Himalayas and the Parvati Valley. The trek takes about 6-7 hours to complete.

Visit the Malana Village: This small traditional village is located a few kilometres from Kasol and is known for its unique culture and customs.

Afternoon:

Enjoy a traditional Himachali meal: Kasol is famous for its traditional Himachali cuisine, and you can't leave the town without trying some of the local dishes. Some popular options include dham, sidu, and chana madra.

Take a dip in the hot springs of Tirthan Valley: Tirthan valley is located a few kilometres from Kasol and is known for its hot springs. It's a great place to relax and rejuvenate.

Evening:

Take a stroll along the Parvati River: The Parvati River is an important part of Kasol's history and culture, and a walk along the river is a great way to experience the town from a different perspective.

Enjoy a bonfire and stargazing: Kasol is known for its beautiful night sky and stargazing is a must-do activity. You can organise a bonfire in the evening to enjoy a beautiful view of the stars.

