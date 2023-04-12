Exploring Meghalaya's enchanting countryside: Spending 2 precious days in Laitmawsiang

Laitmawsiang is a hidden gem that is waiting to be explored. The village's natural beauty, coupled with the warmth of its people, makes it a must-visit destination for anyone travelling to Meghalaya

Meghalaya, the abode of clouds, is a state in Northeast India that boasts surreal landscapes, cascading waterfalls, and a rich cultural heritage. One of the hidden gems of Meghalaya is Laitmawsiang, a small village nestled in the East Khasi Hills district. Laitmawsiang, meaning the 'Place of Golden Flowers,' is a scenic paradise that attracts visitors with its breathtaking natural beauty and warm hospitality. In this article, we will take you on a virtual tour of Laitmawsiang and share some of the must-visit places in and around the village.

Getting to Laitmawsiang

Laitmawsiang is about 20 km from the capital city of Shillong and can be reached by road. The nearest airport is in Guwahati, which is about 100 km away. From Guwahati, one can take a cab or a bus to Shillong and then hire a taxi to reach Laitmawsiang. The journey from Shillong to Laitmawsiang is a visual treat, with lush green hills, gushing streams, and quaint villages dotting the way.

Places to visit in Laitmawsiang

Laitlum Canyons

Laitlum Canyons is a hidden gem that offers panoramic views of the surrounding hills and valleys. The word 'Laitlum' translates to 'end of hills,' and rightly so, as the view from the top gives the illusion that the hills have come to an end. The trek to Laitlum Canyons is steep and challenging, but the views from the top make it all worth it.

Mawphlang Sacred Forest

Mawphlang Sacred Forest is a mystical forest that is considered sacred by the Khasi tribe. The forest is home to a wide variety of flora and fauna and is a haven for nature lovers. Visitors can take a guided tour of the forest and learn about the Khasi tribe's culture and beliefs.

Umiam Lake

Umiam Lake, also known as Barapani, is a man-made lake that is a popular tourist spot in Meghalaya. The lake is surrounded by hills and is an ideal spot for boating, kayaking, and other water sports. Visitors can also enjoy a picnic by the lakeside and soak in the serene surroundings.

Where to stay in Laitmawsiang

Laitmawsiang is a small village, and there are limited options for accommodation. However, visitors can find homestays and guesthouses that offer a comfortable stay and an opportunity to experience the local culture and hospitality.

Laitmawsiang is a hidden gem that is waiting to be explored. The village's natural beauty, coupled with the warmth of its people, makes it a must-visit destination for anyone travelling to Meghalaya. From the majestic Laitlum Canyons to the mystical Mawphlang Sacred Forest, there is something for everyone in Laitmawsiang. So, pack your bags and get ready for an unforgettable journey through Meghalaya's enchanting countryside.