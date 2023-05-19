English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeSymphony of serenity: exploring Assam's tea gardens and wildlife sanctuaries News

Symphony of serenity: exploring Assam's tea gardens and wildlife sanctuaries

Symphony of serenity: exploring Assam's tea gardens and wildlife sanctuaries
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  May 19, 2023 12:41:31 PM IST (Published)

Assam's tea gardens, wildlife sanctuaries and untamed wilderness will leave you spellbound as you reconnect with nature and discover the profound joy of being part of its vibrant tapestry.

In the northeastern corner of India rests a land of breathtaking beauty and captivating wildlife. Assam, known for its verdant tea gardens and diverse wildlife sanctuaries, offers a gateway to immerse oneself in the tranquil embrace of nature. Join us on a virtual journey as we unveil the wonders of Assam's tea gardens and wildlife sanctuaries, where serenity and wilderness harmonise to create an unforgettable experience.

Tranquil Retreats: Assam's tea gardens
Step into a world of rolling hills blanketed with lush green tea plantations. Explore the picturesque landscapes of Assam's tea gardens, where the intoxicating aroma of freshly brewed tea fills the air, and every sip unveils a delightful blend of flavours.
Tea tastings and cultural encounters
Immerse yourself in the tea culture of Assam as you embark on a tea tasting journey. Learn about the art of tea-making, from plucking tender leaves to the intricate process of fermentation. Engage with the friendly locals, experience their vibrant traditions, and witness the rhythmic beats of traditional dances like Bihu.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X