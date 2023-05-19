Symphony of serenity: exploring Assam's tea gardens and wildlife sanctuaries

Assam's tea gardens, wildlife sanctuaries and untamed wilderness will leave you spellbound as you reconnect with nature and discover the profound joy of being part of its vibrant tapestry.

In the northeastern corner of India rests a land of breathtaking beauty and captivating wildlife. Assam, known for its verdant tea gardens and diverse wildlife sanctuaries, offers a gateway to immerse oneself in the tranquil embrace of nature. Join us on a virtual journey as we unveil the wonders of Assam's tea gardens and wildlife sanctuaries, where serenity and wilderness harmonise to create an unforgettable experience.

Tranquil Retreats: Assam's tea gardens

Step into a world of rolling hills blanketed with lush green tea plantations. Explore the picturesque landscapes of Assam's tea gardens, where the intoxicating aroma of freshly brewed tea fills the air, and every sip unveils a delightful blend of flavours.

Tea tastings and cultural encounters

Immerse yourself in the tea culture of Assam as you embark on a tea tasting journey. Learn about the art of tea-making, from plucking tender leaves to the intricate process of fermentation. Engage with the friendly locals, experience their vibrant traditions, and witness the rhythmic beats of traditional dances like Bihu.