By Sanhita Baruah

Delhi is like a treasure chest; it has many secrets that when uncovered, reveal fascinating tales and out-of-the-ordinary encounters. These locations, from picturesque lakes to ancient relics, provide an unparalleled oasis of calm and relaxation. If you're looking for a hidden treasure that tells a gripping narrative and piques your interest, go no further than Hijron ka Khanqah. Majnu Ka Tila, where a Muslim by the name of ‘Majnu’ went crazy looking for God and where the Tibetan refugees now live, is well worth a visit.

Those who want to escape the crowds at more ‘famous’ tourist destinations may do so by exploring Delhi's lesser-known ‘hidden’ spots. During the winter, some of the rarest bird species may be seen at Bhardwaj Lake in Delhi. Another hidden location that is both an architectural masterpiece and the setting for several ghost tales is Chunnamal Haveli. Get ready to discover the secrets and wonders that await you in Delhi's off-the-beaten-path locations.

Hauz Khas Village

The Village is a must-see because it is a fascinating mosaic of the city's ancient relics and its modern nightlife. Some of the city's greatest cafés and bars can be found in this compact district, which was constructed on the site of the ancient city of Siri.

With its convenient location in South Delhi, the establishment naturally attracts a sizable customer base. It has everything, from charming old-world charm to trendy weekend activities.

Majnu Ka Tila

Tibetan Colony, or Majnu ka Tila, is one of Delhi's lesser-known yet intriguing hidden gems. The Tibetan Colony is a safe haven for exiled supporters of the late Dalai Lama who fled persecution in their home country of Tibet. Majnu ka Tila, often known as Little Tibet, is located in North Delhi and has several cafés, restaurants, guest rooms, and temples that showcase Tibetan culture.

Agrasen ki Baoli

The ASI has taken great care to maintain the authenticity of the ancient building of Agrasen ki Baoli. Haryana's Maharaja Agrasen commissioned its construction during the period of the Mahabharata with the sole aim of retaining water. A Baoli comes very close to a stairwell pond. Both the Janpath and the Barakhamba stations on the Metro will get you here.

Mirza Ghalib ki Haveli

Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan, well known by his pen name, Mirza Ghalib, was an internationally acclaimed Urdu poet whose memory this haveli honours. Some of his most beautiful paintings are still housed at the building he called home through one of the worst periods of his life.

Located in the heart of Chandni Chowk, the location also has an onsite museum that is presently cared for by the Government of India.

Hijro ka Khanqah

This Khanqah is indeed a historic, holy, and well-known cemetery where many eunuchs have been laid to rest since the Lodi dynasty. The eunuchs of the Turkman Gate neighbourhood of New Delhi have kept this hidden gem, which dates back to the time before the Mughal Empire, alive and well.

Delhi is blessed in many ways, having some of the greatest natural and man-made attractions. Spend a day exploring any of the aforementioned locations and you'll have a far better grasp of the city's genuine magnificence as India's capital.