If you're a fan of Edgar Allan Poe, a visit to the Nevermore house is a must. It's a chance to step back in time and experience the world that inspired one of the greatest poets of all time.

If you're a fan of the famous poet Edgar Allan Poe, you're probably familiar with his famous poem "The Raven". And if you've ever wondered what it would be like to visit the real-life inspiration for the poem, you're in luck! The Edgar Allan Poe House and Museum in Baltimore, Maryland, also known as the "Nevermore" house, is open for visitors.

History of the Nevermore House

The Edgar Allan Poe House and Museum is a small brick house located in the heart of Baltimore. It was built in 1830, and Poe lived there along with his wife and aunt from 1833 to 1835. During that time, he wrote some of his most famous works, including "The Tell-Tale Heart" and "The Fall of the House of Usher."

The house was opened to the public as a museum in 1949, and it has been a popular destination for Poe's fans ever since. The house has been restored to its original condition, with many of Poe's belongings are on display here, including his writing desk and chair.

The Raven and Nevermore

One of the most fascinating things about the Nevermore house is the connection to Poe's famous poem "The Raven". It's said that the raven that inspired the poem belonged to a neighbour of Poe, and that the poet would often see the bird perched on the fence outside his window.

When Poe wrote "The Raven" in 1845, he used the word "Nevermore" as a refrain throughout the poem. It's believed that the word was inspired by the raven's repetitive croak of "nevermore" outside his window.

What to expect when visiting the Nevermore House

When you visit the Edgar Allan Poe House and Museum, you'll have the opportunity to explore the small house where Poe lived and worked. You'll see his writing desk and chair, as well as other personal belongings like his telescope and walking stick.

You'll also learn about Poe's life and work through exhibits and displays throughout the house. And of course, you'll have the chance to see the inspiration for "The Raven" in person, as you explore the house and grounds.

If you're a fan of Edgar Allan Poe, a visit to the Nevermore house is a must. It's a chance to step back in time and experience the world that inspired one of the greatest poets of all time.

Also read | Explore magical mountains by spending 2 amazing days in Gurez Valley, Kashmir