The Bungle Bungle Range, a massive landform and the main feature of Purnululu National Park is located in the Kimberley region of Western Australia. The Bungle Bungle Range stands out as one of the most iconic features of this rugged landscape. Within the boundaries of the UNESCO-listed Purnululu National Park, these ancient sandstone formations, resembling beehives from above, erupt dramatically from the sandy savannah plains, adorned with vivid cyanobacteria.

Amid the scorching dry season, the juxtaposition of these majestic rocky domes and ancient palm trees creates a surreal tapestry that is as captivating as it is otherworldly. Here are some key facts you should know about this amazinf place

Bungle Bungle Mountains

At the heart of Purnululu National Park lies the crowning jewel — the Bungle Bungle Mountains. These beehive-shaped sandstone karsts, both rare and breathtaking, are the park's primary allure. Two splendid avenues await those eager to witness this natural marvel up close.

Also read: 10 extreme adventure experiences every adrenaline junkie must try in Australia

Adventurous souls can embark on a trek through the intricate labyrinth of the Bungle Bungle range, immersing themselves in the grandeur of Echidna Chasm and the myriad gorges and slot canyons that grace the landscape. Alternatively, a soaring helicopter flight presents a spectacular perspective, revealing the intricate honeycomb peaks and the sprawling river valleys that lie below.

Unveiling the Bungle Bungles

Behold the Bungle Bungles — a series of monumental rock formations, their beehive shapes commanding attention. These awe-inspiring sandstone outcrops attain towering heights of up to 820 feet (250 meters), sculpted over millennia by the relentless caress of erosion. Etched into the earth, each of the seven Bungle Bungles showcases a circular topography spanning a width of 4.3 miles (7 kilometres). The interplay of their distinct hues creates a mesmerizing spectacle akin to a rotating canvas, where shades of black and orange intermingle within the strata.

Purnululu's pathways

Navigate Purnululu National Park's enchanting terrain via a 33-mile (53-kilometre) route exclusively accessible to four-wheel-drive vehicles during the dry season. This key avenue unveils the park's treasures, offering a glimpse of the Bungle Bungles' majesty from a unique perspective. Those seeking a more intimate connection with this natural masterpiece can explore hiking trails that draw them closer to the heart of the Bungle Bungle experience.

Captivating park attractions

Ascend to new heights with an exhilarating helicopter ride above the Bungle Bungles. Helispirit and AviAir beckon you to witness the landscape's undulating beauty, from the tranquillity of river valleys to the captivating geometry of honeycomb peaks. The experience is a testament to the splendour of nature's architecture that will leave your heart racing and your spirit soaring.

Cathedral Gorge's Serenade

Embark on the Cathedral Gorge trail, a journey that unveils a hidden oasis of tranquillity within the heart of orange and black domes. The trail culminates in a breathtaking amphitheatre where a serene pool of water mirrors the splendour above. It's a symphony of colours and contours, a testament to the artistically sculpted landscape.

Immerse in indigenous culture

For millennia, the Gija and Jaru peoples have nurtured a profound connection with the Purnululu region. Embark on an Indigenous-led journey, a one- or two-night experience that invites you to learn about Purnululu through the eyes of its original custodians. As you stroll, absorb the wisdom of the land, and let the sounds of nature lull you to sleep, you'll forge a timeless bond with this sacred space.