Goa is a tiny tourist state located in the western region of India. It it well-known among foreign tourists for its stunning beaches, rich culture and delicious cuisine. From the vibrant beaches of North Goa to the tranquil backwaters of South Goa, the sunny state is a destination that offers something for everyone. While many people plan to spend several days or even a week in Goa, it is possible to see the best of the state in just 36 hours. In this guide, we will show you how to make the most of your time in Goa and explore its beauty in just one and a half day.

Day 1

9 am: Start your day by visiting Fort Aguada. This 17th-century fort is located in North Goa and offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea.

11 am: Take a stroll along the famous Baga and Calangute beaches. These beaches are known for their vibrant atmosphere and are a great place to relax, sunbathe, and enjoy water sports.

1 pm: Stop for lunch at a local seafood shack or restaurant. Goa is known for its delicious seafood and a local restaurant is a perfect place to try the local cuisine.

3 pm: Visit the Anjuna Flea Market. This market is known for its colorful stalls selling everything from clothes and jewellery to spices and souvenirs.

6 pm: Watch the sunset at Chapora Fort. This 17th-century fort is located in North Goa and offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea.

Day 2

9 am: Start your day by visiting the Dudhsagar waterfall. This beautiful waterfall is located in South Goa and is a great place to take a dip in the cool waters.

11 am: Take a boat ride through the Salaulim Dam, which is also in South Goa and offers a peaceful and tranquil atmosphere.

1 pm: Stop for lunch at a local restaurant. There are many great places to eat in Goa that serve delicious seafood and other traditional Indian dishes.

3 pm: Visit the Shanta Durga Temple. This temple is located in South Goa and is known for its beautiful architecture and peaceful atmosphere.

6 pm: End your 36 hours in Goa with a farewell dinner at a local restaurant. Enjoy a delicious meal and toast to your time in this beautiful state.

With these tips, you'll be able to experience the best of Goa in just 36 hours. While it's true that you can't see everything in such a short time, you can definitely see the highlights and enjoy a short break given the time you have at hand.