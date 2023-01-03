Explore Saudi Arabia and open up a world of new vacation options

In Saudi Arabia, travellers will feel right at home at the hotels, restaurants, stores, and artisan markets if they learn them about the country's daily culture, which is centered on hospitality.

As a new tourist hotspot, Saudi Arabia has something to offer for a typical holiday. It has ancient landmarks that coexist with great modern attractions, a society of people with strong historical roots who invest in the future, as well as a desert republic of pristine beauty.

In Saudi Arabia, "seasons" may apply to both the weather and month-long festivals that showcase the best of the region's entertainment, cuisine, music, and art.

To be greeted with a hearty welcome

What should I do first?

Both Makkah (also spelled Mecca) and Madinah (also spelled Medina) are considered to be among Islam's holiest cities due to their connections to the Prophet Muhammad as well as the establishment of Islam itself in those towns in Saudi Arabia. Both are standard stops on religious tours. Meanwhile, sightseers with an interest in history and architecture may enjoy bustling cities, beautiful oasis towns, and even a wonderful city hewn out of stone.

Just a few instances of this are:

Along a caravan route, the Hima Cultural Area preserves evidence of continuous cultural production for the last seven thousand years.

Hegra, AlUla, the greatest preserved Nabataean site southwest of Petra in Jordan, is a stone city.

The Al Ahsa Oasis is the biggest in the world and is home to beautiful gardens, natural springs, and ancient ruins.

In addition to its contemporary floating mosque and old district with dwellings constructed from coral, Jeddah (containing Old Town) is a thriving Red Sea port city that is home to the famed King Fahd's Fountain.

Planning a route