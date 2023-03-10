Explore magical mountains by spending 2 amazing days in Gurez Valley, Kashmir

Looking for a quick weekend escape that will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated? Look no further than Gurez Valley in Kashmir. With its stunning natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and plenty of outdoor activities, it's the perfect destination for a quick break from the city.

Are you looking for a weekend getaway that will take your breath away? Look no further than Gurez Valley in Kashmir! This picturesque valley is located in the northern part of the region and is a true hidden gem. With stunning natural beauty, a rich cultural heritage, and plenty of outdoor activities, Gurez Valley is the perfect destination for a quick escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Getting There

Gurez Valley is located about 130 km from the city of Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The easiest way to get there is by road, either in your own vehicle or by hiring a taxi. The journey takes around 6-7 hours, but the scenic views along the way make it well worth it. Alternatively, you can take a helicopter from Srinagar to Dawar, the main town in Gurez Valley.

Accommodation

There are several options for accommodation in Gurez Valley, ranging from guesthouses to campsites. One popular option is the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) guesthouse, which offers comfortable rooms and stunning views of the valley. There are also several campsites located near the Kishanganga River, which offer a unique and immersive experience in nature.

Things to Do

Gurez Valley offers plenty of activities to keep you busy during your two-day stay. Some of the highlights include:

Trekking: There are several trekking routes in Gurez Valley that offer stunning views of the surrounding mountains and valleys. The trek to Habba Khatoon Peak is particularly popular.

Fishing: The Kishanganga River is known for its trout, making it a popular spot for fishing enthusiasts.

Sightseeing: Gurez Valley is home to several historical and cultural landmarks, including the ruins of the ancient Dawar Fort and the tomb of the Sufi saint Baba Shukurddin.

Relaxation: With its serene atmosphere and stunning natural beauty, Gurez Valley is the perfect place to unwind and recharge your batteries. Simply sit back, relax, and soak up the peaceful surroundings.

